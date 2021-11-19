DANIEL VIAA

Madrid

Updated Friday, 19 November 2021 – 01:58

Montero will apply this measure to the General Administration of the State that will be “reversible”, include a computer equipment for the employees who request it and seeks to favor empty Spain

The Government will implement teleworking in the General State Administration (AGE) as of January. It was announced yesterday by the Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jess Montero, during her appearance in the Congress of Deputies, in which she affirmed that at the beginning of next year the royal decree that regulates this point will be ready and, although she did not offer More details, sources from the Ministry confirm to EL MUNDO that it will be developed from the basic principles that Miquel Iceta reached with the unions in April. And in that text what has already been closed is that “the general modality of telework, in weekly computation, consist of two days in face-to-face mode and three in telework mode“.

“The Royal Decree will respect these agreements”, emphasize in Public Function, so that public officials and employees will be able to telework up to 60% of their working hours. For it, “the Administration will provide a computer equipment for teleworking with data cards and applications, office automation and cybersecurity tools necessary for their activity, as well as training “.

Telework be “voluntary and reversible, Its use will be subject to guaranteeing the provision of services and will be applied to the susceptible jobs. to be performed by this modality, upon request and authorization. “And” each ministerial department or public body must carry out a preliminary study of the positions that can be performed by teleworking, with identification of objectives, evaluation of compliance, monitoring and evaluation plan “That is, it will not be possible in all positions of the General Administration of the State and the measure does not include autonomous or local officials, since in those areas the competences are not of Public Function. But it is foreseeable that once the Ministry apply the norm, the rest of the areas imitate the model.

Support for Spain vaca

Teleworking, in addition, seeks to facilitate that “public employees choose as place of residence territories at risk of depopulation“Montero explained.” So that work is not an added problem for living in these areas, “he added.

For this reason, in the bases that were agreed with the unions it was already stated that “it will be possible to articulate a teleworking modality with a provision of face-to-face services of at least 10% per month, expressly aimed at attending to special organizational circumstances, such as favoring the presence of the State Administration in the territory, in areas in demographic decline, or attending to the provision of services in geographic areas of difficult coverage “.

Unconstitutionality of the inmates

In her intervention before the Commission of Finance and Public Function, Montero was also questioned by the legal uncertainty that the agreement for the massive regularization of interns presents. To obtain a position as a civil servant, it is an essential condition to pass a competitive examination, and this procedure has been eliminated for all those interim who accumulate at least five years in the same position without interruption.

The measure was a requirement of the PNV and, especially, ERC, and its acceptance obliges the Government to be very careful so that it is not declared unconstitutional. To achieve this, it has to demonstrate that it is an exceptional measure and process, which was what was considered when the powers of the State were transferred en masse to the communities. It is the only occasion in which something similar was accepted, and that is what the Executive holds.

“A work has been done by the political groups that have wanted agree on the draft law for the study of the jurisprudence of the judgments of the Constitutional Court to avoid prosecution “Montero pointed out. But what he did not add is that there are also precedents that point just the opposite. It happened when Navarra and Catalua tried to carry out a second process claiming that same exceptionality and, nevertheless, the justice rejected it.

