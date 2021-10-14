10/14/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

The pulse that Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans maintain in the World Championship has started with maximum intensity in the RallyRACC Catalunya-Rally de España. The two title contenders set the best times at the wheel of the Toyota in the shakedown held this morning, ahead of the three Hyundai men, with Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo and Ott Tanak taking the ‘top five’ in that order in the first contact with the asphalt in the vicinity of Salou, in the section of Coll de la Teixeta (4.3 km).

The rally started in good weather and with minimal differences between Ogier and Evans, at 0.2 “.. Also with Nil solans plethora of his debut in the queen class of the World Cup. The Matadepera driver, who replaces the injured Pierre Louis Loubet at the controls of the Hyundai WRC 2C Competition, has achieved his first goal: to beat his teammate in Catalonia, the Swedish Oliver Solberg, who next year will take turns with Dani Deaf in the third official Hyundai

Solans, former junior world and WRC3 champion, has adapted in record time to a car very different from the Skoda that he usually drives in the European Championship and this morning he placed among the top ten in the shakedown, ahead of Solberg (11th).

This afternoon, at 7:00 p.m., the Paseo Marítimo de Salou will host the start ceremony of the RallyRACC Catalunya-Rally de España, the penultimate round of the season, before the first special of the rally starts tomorrow Friday (SS1, Vilaplana 1), starting at 8.43 am. The 17 asphalt sections in Tarragona, open to the public, will host a total of 280 timed kilometers of spectacle at the highest level

RallyRACC Catalunya-Rally de España (shakedown)

1. S. OGIER (Toyota) 2: 33.6

2. E. EVANS (Toyota) 2: 33.8

3. T. NEUVILLE (Hyundai) 2: 34.0

4. D. SORDO (Hyundai) 2: 34.2

5. O. TÄNAK (Hyundai) 2: 34.4

6. K. ROVANPERÄ (Toyota) 2: 34.8

7. A. FOURMAUX (Ford) 2: 34.9

8.. GREENSMITH (Ford) 2: 35.0

9. T. KATSUTA (Toyota) 2: 35.1

10. N. SOLANS (Hyundai) 2: 36.1

11. O. SOLBERG (Hyundai) 2: 36.3