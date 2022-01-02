One Ohio State football player who has announced his apparent retirement was more than happy to sound off on coaches and fans during the Rose Bowl.

One of the best things about Twitter is that it can be a medium that provides individuals instant access to share their thoughts. That’s true for fans, athletes and coaches alike.

One Ohio State football player who has apparently decided to announce his retirement and decision to become a fan is using the platform to share his thoughts on the Buckeyes’ performance in the Rose Bowl.

And, uh, he’s got some pretty strong thoughts.

Marcus Williamson was one of the several players who wasn’t available for Ohio State’s game against the Utah Utes. Now we know the reason he’s not playing. On Twitter, Williamson made it clear that he’s actually an Ohio State fan and Ohio State fans don’t get to play in the game.

Ohio State football: Marcus Williamson

Williamson made sure to make it clear that he has officially retired and didn’t make the trip to the Rose Bowl so that he could instead enjoy the opportunity to watch football.

I’m retired y’all ✌🏾 & no I didn’t quit at halftime like vontae davis 😭 – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

I didn’t make the trip. Figured I’d enjoy my holiday watch sum good ball. Self care fellas – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

He’s a fan. He wants you to know that he’s not an Ohio State football player any longer and he’s joining in on the conversation that fans have on Twitter.

Now that im a fan I gotta say… u fans kno nothing and have some of THE worst football IQ ever – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

How did we give up 35 in the first half? – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Like every good fan, Williamson took the opportunity to express his sympathies for a couple of players who ended up getting hurt in the Rose Bowl.

Praying 12 & 32 are okay 🙏🏿 these injuries can be so detrimental to these athletes – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Williamson also took the opportunity to take a shot at some fans and coaches, warning recruits about the way some coaches apparently act.

Almost as bad as some of these coaches 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

RECRUITS: watch out for a lotta these coaches. this can be a shitty business w shitty individuals. Use wisdom and discernment when visiting schools – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

That doesn’t sound great!

This is odd and bizarre and unusual. It’s definitely not the norm in this sport, or really any sport. It remains to be seen what Williamson’s next steps as a now retired athlete will be. He’s got a lot of valuable insight about college football.

Maybe he’ll continue to share it.

I’ve started at the highest level in the biggest games. I kno ball. 5 diff DB coaches in 5 years teaches ua lotta schemes 😂 – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Those in the community that know me and my background know the kind of person I am. My heart pure n I stand on that. Young boys keep your character clean and morals strong as u progress in life – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

