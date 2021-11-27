Ohio State vs. Michigan live stream, odds, TV channel and links to listen to the local radio stations for the hometown call of The Game.

After not playing The Game a year ago due to COVID, The Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines will be for all the marbles in the Big Ten East on Saturday.

Fate would have it these two bitter rivals control their own destinies at this point of the season. The winner of this game will represent the Big Ten East in the conference title bout next Saturday in Indianapolis. Should the winner of this game beat whoever comes out of the Big Ten West, they will make the College Football Playoff field as a one-loss Big Ten Champion.

Here is all the important information for when the Wolverines host the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Michigan injury report Week 13

While the Buckeyes had no issues destroying the Michigan State Spartans’ hopes and dreams last Saturday, they did remove cornerback Denzel Burke from the game for precautionary reasons. He seemed to have banged up his shoulder in the Buckeyes’ rout of the Spartans.

As for the Wolverines, running back Blake Corum did dress last week vs. Maryland but was only in uniform for emergency purposes. Corum had not played in a few weeks, but the plan is for him to get some action in time for the big game vs. the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Michigan odds and betting pick Week 13

WynnBET has the Wolverines getting 7.5 points at home from the visiting Buckeyes. The associated moneylines for this game are Ohio State -300 and Michigan +240. This game’s over / under comes in at a combined 63.5 points. Even if this game is being played in The Big House, the oddsmakers feel the Buckeyes will continue their winning ways over the Wolverines.

What channel is the Ohio State vs. Michigan game on?

FOX will have the 12:00 pm ET kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Ohio State vs. Michigan live stream

The live stream for The Game can be found on fuboTV.

Ohio State next game and schedule

With this being the last game of the regular season, the outcome of this game will determine when the Buckeyes play next. If they prove victorious over the Wolverines, they will win the Big Ten East and play either Iowa, Minnesota or Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game. If the Buckeyes fall to the Wolverines, they will be New Year’s Six bound and playing in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan next game and schedule

The same exact principle applies to the Wolverines. If they beat the Buckeyes for the first time in nearly a decade, they will play the Big Ten West winner in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship. Should the Wolverines fall to the Buckeyes yet again, they will be 10-2 on the year and almost certainly playing in the Rose Bowl as part of the New Year’s Six.

Ohio State radio network

For those who want to listen to the Buckeyes over the radio, here is the Ohio State Sports Network broadcast team and local affiliates.

Michigan radio network

For those who want to listen to the Wolverines over the radio, here is the Michigan GameDay Radio Network and their local affiliates.

