

McLoyd was posted a bond of $ 5 million.

Photo: Cleveland Police Department / Courtesy

An 18-year-old Ohio girl admitted to killing an off-duty Cleveland cop while attempting to carry out a robbery on New Year’s Eve, a prosecutor reported Monday.

The woman was identified as Tamara Unique McLoyd, who confessed to fatally shooting Officer Shane Bartek, 25, at an apartment complex while outside of work hours. He was shot twice in the back during an ambush, Cleveland.com reported.

McLoyd, who was charged with aggravated murder, said Monday during his first court appearance that he made a confession to the murder early in the morning.

He stated that he had ambushed Bartek and shot him after he tried to defend himself after a dispute when they saw that they tried to steal his car.

Meanwhile, Cuyahoga County Judge José Torres, claimed McLoyd gave the stolen vehicle to a man identified as 25-year-old Anthony Butler Jr., after making the robbery. Subject was arrested following a high-speed chase that ended when subject crashed into a fence.

Investigators recovered a gun in Bartek’s stolen vehicle, which is believed to be the one Butler used to shoot the officer. Following his arrest on Friday night, he was charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding authorities, police said.

He also received an arrest warrant with a bail of $ 5 million dollars, the WOIO said. It is not yet known if he has contacted an attorney.

For his part, a Cleveland municipal judge also set McLoyd bail of $ 5 million on the aggravated murder charge, and advised the teenager to seek a lawyer for her next hearing, which is scheduled for January 11. reported Fox 8 Cleveland.

McLoyd also received another indictment for robbing a Cleveland pizzeria in November as investigators try to determine if the defendant is involved in other armed robberies in the city. Bail for that charge was set at $ 125,000., according to records cited by Cleveland.com.

You may also like:

• Man died when pushed onto an oncoming train in San Diego

• 7-year-old New Hampshire girl reported missing after last seen in 2019

• They arrest a man who tried to strangle a woman with a shoelace at a bus stop in Miami