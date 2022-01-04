01/04/2022

Marcelino needed a scorer and he found it in Oihan Sancet. The 21-year-old from Pamplona scored all three Athletic goals in El Sadar and it has been uncovered as Athletic’s benchmark forward, at least in the last month of competition.

Oihan was born in Mendillorri, a neighborhood of Pamplona, ​​and stood out in 2012 in the Interscholastic organized by the Osasuna Foundation. He won the award for best player and was at cadet age, in 2015, when he signed for Athletic. In Lezama he was burning stages until debuting in 2019 with the first team in a match against Barça.

Before he had suffered a serious knee injury, with the rupture of the cruciate ligaments, but Sancet has already recovered from that and now He lives his best weeks as a striker for the Bilbao team, breaking several records.

According to the portal ‘OptaJose’, is the youngest footballer to score three goals for Athletic in LaLiga in the 21st century and the first player born in 200 or later to do so with any team in the top league competition.

The attacker likes to play against Osasuna. In addition to these three goals in Pamplona -and he was able to do a couple more-, last season he already scored the rojillo team in San Mamés and he assisted two in El Sadar. And now to this we must add that It is about the Navarrese player who makes a hat-trick to Osasuna in the history of LaLiga, according to ‘Mister Chip’.