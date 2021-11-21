In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi already sells several televisions in Spain, some of them at really cheap prices, even more so if, as now, they are targeting Amazon sales.

Xiaomi has already entered practically all sectors that have to do with consumer electronics, and it has also done so internationally, with simultaneous launches in China and Europe. Several televisions are included in these releases.

One of them is the 50-inch Xiaomi Smart TV P1, which has a 4K panel and Android TV, so you can control them with voice commands to Google Assistant, a real luxury that is now much cheaper, since Amazon has included this model among its Black Friday Week offers to reduce it to only 399 euros.

50-inch model of the new generation of Xiaomi Smart TV, compatible with 4K, HDR10 + and with the latest version of Android TV and Chromecast.

One of the advantages it has, in addition to the price, is that the operating system is backed by Google, with its application store, its virtual assistant and with an integrated Chromecast to send content directly to your TV.

It’s a good TV for both watching series and gaming as it has absolutely all the must-have apps like Netflix, Disney +, YouTube, and more, but it also has Dolby and HDR10 sound.

The television sector is a firm bet by Xiaomi, as can be seen in this offer, which puts the Xiaomi P1 of 50 “to compete against other brands specialized in low cost, such as Hisense or TCL.

Although there are other cheap Xiaomi televisions, in quality-price and by size this is the best of all right now, at least for the duration of this offer, which in theory will be available until the end of Black Friday.

