It is not such a strange idea seeing what has happened this winter and the madness of firms that have been seen, with more than $ 1,000 million dollars in investment and 37-year-old players earning $ 43 million dollars annually: from a distance and with many reservations, the signature of Giancarlo stanton with Yankees the truth doesn’t look so bad anymore.

We know, we know, this is a contentious issue and we never thought we would say it. Moreover, if a year ago he had told us that we would be writing this note today, we would have told him that he was crazy.

But what is happening in this free agency has no comparison in history. Never have so many “low-market” teams spent so much, and never has that amount been so high in the first few weeks of free agency.

Of course, this has skyrocketed with the MLB strike and we don’t know what to expect when we come back, but one thing is for sure: those 22 million dollars that the Yankees have to give Stanton in 2022 no longer look so much money to the trash.

Let’s talk fast about Stanton’s contract with the Yankees

This 2002 the Mules have to pay him only $ 22 million (hahaha we say only because Marlins has to pay him the other 10 of his contract to give a total of $ 32) Those $ 22 make him the second highest paid Yankees player next year , only behind Cole, but it is below what some of the winter signers like Baez, Marte and Seager will win … of course Scherzer and even Verlander

Still crazy? Check the list of the best firms of the winter, practically everyone’s salaries will be above what Stanton will earn:

But obviously, that is not enough to make a firm profitable. So just getting more money from other players doesn’t make Stanton profitable, but he knows it does: his 2021 performance.

In years, Stanton hadn’t had a season like the last one where injuries apparently left him a bit calmer and according to Fangraphs projections 2022 will be even better.

Here’s an interesting discussion on the subject, what do you say?

The rest of Giancarlo Stanton’s contract looks GOOD, especially when you compare it to what guys are getting paid this offseason pic.twitter.com/KURi5Htl02 – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) December 2, 2021

And to all this, what is the work stoppage that broke out this week in MLB?

The work stoppage in MLB, occurs after the team owners and the Players Union (MLBPA for its acronym in English), not being able to agree on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that will govern the contractual norms and rules of the game in the Major Leagues .

The current CBA expired at 11:59 pm on Thursday (US Eastern time), so that, after not being able to agree on a new one at the end of this period, what is already a fact occurs with the work stoppage .

It is important not to point out or confuse a work stoppage with a “strike”, since MLB is in an off-season, and a strike is only if it comes to influence in the middle of a season, such as the cancellation of games.

Everything you need to know about the Major League job stoppage

