Check out the Oklahoma vs. Oregon live stream, odds, TV channel and radio broadcast information for the Alamo Bowl between the Sooners and Ducks.

Neither Oklahoma nor Oregon expected to come into the Alamo Bowl with new head coaches, but here they are.

Before the Sooners and Ducks can move into new eras with new head coach hires Brent Venables and Dan Lanning, the two teams will close out a wild 2021 season in San Antonio.

The Sooners lost Lincoln Riley to USC and promptly brought in Bob Stoops as an interim head coach for the bowl.

The Ducks saw Mario Cristobal head for Miami, so now they’ve turned to wide receivers coach Bran McClendon as the bowl game interim.

Oklahoma vs. Oregon injury report for the Alamo Bowl

Oregon will have a ton of absences for the bowl game. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, corer Mykael Wright and wide receiver Devon Williams will skip the postseason after declaring for the NLF Draft. They already lost running back CJ Verdell, wide receivers Johnny Johnson and Jaylon Redd, safety Bennet Williams and others due to injury. Meanwhile, receiver Mycah Pittman, lineman Kingsley Suamataia have hit the transfer portal.

Oklahoma isn’t losing wide receiver Theo Wease to transfer as first feared but he is still dealing with an injury that could keep him out against Oregon. Drake Stoops is questionable at receiver as well.

Oklahoma vs. Oregon odds and betting pick for the Alamo Bowl

WynnBET has the Sooners favored by 4.5 points over the Ducks with an over / under for the total score at 61 points.

It’s a hard one to call with so much upheaval at both programs but Oklahoma should have more of its core team available.

What channel is the Oklahoma vs. Oregon game on?

ESPN will broadcast the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 at 9:15 pm ET with Jason Benetti on the call alongside Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra.

Oklahoma vs. Oregon live stream

You can catch a live stream of the action on Watch ESPN or by heading over to fuboTV.

Oklahoma next game and schedule

This is it for Oklahoma in 2021. The next time these players suit up in crimson and cream it’ll be for the 2022 season opener against UTEP.

Oregon next game and schedule

Oregon will complete the 2021 season against Oklahoma then turn their eyes towards a marquee matchup to start 2022. They’ll head to Atlanta to play Georgia next September.

Oklahoma radio network

The Sooner Sports Network will broadcast the game for Oklahoma fans with Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard and Chris Plank.

Oregon radio network

The Oregon Sports Network will carry the radio broadcast for Ducks fans with Jerry Allen, Mike Jorgensen and Joey McMurry.

