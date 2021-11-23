Jose Maria Olazábal, twice champion of the Augusta Masters, will tour with Irishman Nick Edmund 20 kilometers of the Camino de Santiago, from the Hondarribia golf club to San Sebastián, in a solidarity campaign against cancer.

From the Real Golf Club of San Sebastián, located in the Jaizubia neighborhood of Hondarribia, Edmund and Olazabal have traveled to the Basozabal field, in the capital of Donostia, to also play hole 4 there and place the flag of their organization.

Edmund, who worked for 15 years with Nick Faldo at his design company, has survived cancer four times., a number that inspires his activity, since in each field he will play hole 4.

This is his fourth “walking golf route” to raise awareness of the “GlobalGolf4Cancer” campaign, with which since 2017 he aims to give visibility to this disease through golf and show the need to invest in research.

To date, he has traveled 2,000 kilometers on routes that have taken him through Ireland and Scotland and that have brought him closer to some of the most illustrious courses in the world, such as Pebble Beach, Royal Liverpool or St. Andrews.

As he explains on his organization’s website, he chose the number 4 as a symbol of his campaign because one in four people suffers from cancer, because all golf courses have a 4th hole and because par 4 is the most common in this sport.

Olazabal learned about his initiative and invited him in 2017 to the tournament he organizes together with Rafael Nadal in Mallorca, from where the idea of ​​bringing his solidarity campaign to the north road arose.

“When we learned of Nick’s amazing campaign and his tremendous battle against cancer, we invited him to the Olazabal & Nadal Invitational in Pula, Mallorca,” recalls the Gipuzkoan golfer, who affirms that he promised him that if he was capable of trying to make the path of Santiago would join him at the Guipuzcoan club, “his home”.

“I am delighted that the plan is finally a reality“, has indicated Olazabal.

Edmund explained that he had to postpone the route “due to a combination of cancer and covid” and recalled that today it was exactly four years since he arrived in Mallorca, where the route that began this Tuesday was forged.

The beginning of a “difficult” path that will culminate in December at hole 4 of the Pedreña course, in Cantabria.