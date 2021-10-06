While Germany elucidates the succession of Merkel, Europe leaves another sample of his aging, this time in the Ryder cup. Beyond a defeat or crushing victory, depending on which side you look at, the thriving North American generation announces a change of cycle that cannot be appealed.

In a field for hitters, arranged according to the standards of American golf, with the greens hard and very fast, the Europeans had no choice. This sport also lives the times of athletic dominance: Americans strike with a power unattainable for European veterans, glorious, but unable to go that far in their twilight.

Clinging to Jon Rahm and entrusting his proud, combative, yet already decadent veterans, Europe’s few options were left to Rory McIlroy. But the game of the Northern Irishman, wandering, imprisoned by emotions, was unable to get any points in pairs matches. The tears after his victory in the singles reflected the unease caused by his helplessness.

The opposite they did Sergio garcia and Jon Rahm, who won their three points, once again showing the world the magic of Spanish couples, which began with graceful and Crossbowmen the fruitful of the Cantabrian with Olázabal. We Spaniards have some ancestral condition, so fond of division and guerrillas, unbeatable in small numbers.

Even so, the worst for European golf results from the scarce and tender new continental litter, unable even to appear in a Ryder Cup. For now, the Europeans are tanned in their own circuit, they are simmered, lacking several boils to stand up to the new American golfer.

Just Jon Rahm and Viltor Hovland, the first Norwegian to play the Ryder, are able to measure themselves on equal terms. Last-minded golfers, accustomed to the American circuit and to fight against them without complexes. And the legendary ones no longer have rope, after so many years of putting it into operation: Sergio, 41 years old; Casey, 44; Poulter, 45, and Westwood, 48. So many points they won, so few are left to win.

On the contrary, the Americans are in their prime, eight in the top ten in the world rankings. Players of this time, who hit the ball with fury and who are hardened every day in a demanding competition with many opponents in search of the title and money.

With its tradition on the verge of being a century old, this tournament today has a bitter aftertaste and a paradoxical background after the Brexit and the current United States pacts with Britain and Australia: “natural allies”, according to Boris johnson. One has no choice but to wonder, what the hell are they doing then being part of a team called Europe.

