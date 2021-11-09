In the words of Elon Musk, a hardware limitation is the reason, referring to the fact that the older Tesla will need new cameras.

With the introduction of the latest version of autonomous driving, no previous Tesla model owner had gained access to the technology. All despite the fact that in 2016 Tesla said that all its vehicles would be equipped with the necessary hardware to achieve fully autonomous driving.

No more no less. Older Teslas are going to need new cameras to use Autopilot, here’s the limitation. They have not specified what changes have been made to the cameras or how many older model cameras will need to be replaced, but they need new items to be able to operate the equipment.

This is the first time that Tesla needs to upgrade the hardware of previous models to achieve fully autonomous driving.

“Yes, although the first production cars will need updates cameras, as well as an FSD computer (all included in the price) “, said Elon Musk, on Twitter, where he used to” drop bombs “and answer questions of interest related to his electric cars.

With this, the former owners will have to travel to the brand’s service centers to complete the necessary changes.

What is important about these changes is that the former owners had already paid to enjoy a full autonomous driving service.

At the beginning of 2018, the American brand began to produce its new vehicles with advanced computer systems known as MCU2. Some systems that replaced the MCU1 of the older models. But the former owners had been promised access that did not materialize.

Many of them paid a few $ 10,000 by the improved Autopilot system and full autonomous driving. Tesla began providing the MCU2 as an upgrade for older models, a new system that also featured enhanced functions for the infotainment system.

But the autonomous driving system will need new hardware to function, and for now, owners will not get the full service they have paid for.

