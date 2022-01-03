The LG Display company has just unveiled its novelties at CES 2022 under the banner “Display Your Universe.” We see the arrival of new screen technologies that will offer higher quality and new experiences to users.

Among the novelties that have been presented in Las Vegas we find the evolution of their OLED Evo panels, the new OLED.EXas well as transparent and flexible OLED solutions.

They have also shown the new LCD technology IPS Black or new screens gaming OLED and a flexible 17-inch laptop screen.

As we can see, we are starting the year full of news, so let’s see in detail what these new technologies are like, if they provide great news or if they suggest the arrival of new products on the market, beyond what we already saw last December.

OLED.EX: OLED Evolution and eXperience

This new generation makes use of deuterium in its manufacture and a personalized algorithm that they have named EX Technology.

That makes it possible for the brightness can reach 30% more than generation above while the edges are also reduced by 30%, from 6mm to just 4mm on 65-inch screen sizes.

As we see OLED EX is an acronym for Evolution and eXperience and makes it clear that the new panels will improve image quality by strengthening one of the weakest points of this technology, the maximum brightness level, as well as allowing more premium designs.

The technology is ready and they will begin to integrate it into new models during the second quarter of the year, that is, in spring 2022 We will see a new range with OLED.EX panels.

IPS Black, new technology for Premium LCD products

LG has just announced the new IPS Black technology focused on premium computing products that will see a great improvement in image reproduction.

This technology promises a 35% deeper on-screen black level than current IPS products. This allows for improved clarity, contrast, and color accuracy within professional environments.

Another improvement is the reduction of blue light as well as a virtually borderless design on all sides, which allows for very immersive designs.

The company presents this technology at CES 2022 with a 27-inch UHD monitor. We are looking forward to seeing a product with this technology to see the improvement.

Transparent OLED and Flexible OLED

It is true that last year we were able to test the Xiaomi TV model that offered the experience of seeing a transparent screen and now the LG that advertises a screen that allows that type of experience.

LG’s initial idea is the ability to display high-quality graphics and information being able to replace windows and that can also be used in the transport and construction industry.

Several examples shown by the company make it clear that we will have new applications in our day to day, such as, for example Shopping Managing Showcase, a transparent OLED screen inside a wooden stand that allows visual content to match what is behind it.

We also have a new alternative to advertising windows and displays with a transparent 55-inch size and which they have called as Show Window.

Following this same concept, LG has shown Smart Window and that allows making videoconferences or presentations without blocking the view of the window.

Another of the applications of this style would be the use as subway or train windows showing information such as stops, weather, or advertising.

We have also seen OLED Shelf as a concept that combines two transparent screens, one on top of the other and that goes unnoticed or can be used as a system to display frames in its Always on Display mode.

The penultimate novelty that arrives is Virtual ride, a stationary bike with three 55-curve OLED screens that shows a virtual world so that each pedal stroke is much more realistic.

And to finish, we have Media Chair like a reclining chair with a CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) screen. In this way we would have our own home theater seat.

OLED gaming displays and 17-inch foldable OLED laptop

LG Display will also bring Gaming OLED displays with response times 10 times faster than the competition LCD without ghosting effect.

According to the company’s words, we will see 42-inch and 48-inch OLED models this year 2022. Which suggests the arrival of smaller OLED models, one of the trends this year.

And closing the entire avalanche of CES 2022 by LG we will see a 17 inch foldable laptop screen.

According to the company, the folding part will practically not be noticed and will allow you to enjoy the device as a tablet, laptop or even a portable monitor.

What’s more, that screen will be touch, also compatible with pencils, which further expands its possibilities. It remains to be seen if any manufacturer is encouraged to launch a model with this technology.