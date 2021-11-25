With just over a month to go until CES 2022, where the main brands advance their proposals for televisions that will hit the market in 2022, rumors have exploded and suggest that brands such as LG and Samsung are going to bet on OLED TV with screens below 48 ”.

The arrival of the latest generation consoles has caused a curious effect on the television market. While the general trend is to opt for giant diagonals above 65 ”, a small group of users asked just the opposite: televisions less than 48 inches.

Being practical, not everyone has a living room big enough to install a 75-inch TV in it, which is what a good part of the market tends towards, preparing for the arrival of models with 8K.

As not having space is not synonymous with not appreciating the image quality that a good OLED TV provides, brands such as LG or Sony have launched some of their best-selling models such as the Sony A9 Master Series –Which we analyze here– or the LG C1 OLED – the analysis here – in more compact 48-inch sizes.

It is not very common to find computer monitors with OLED displays and a size above 34 “, so connecting the console or computer to play games on the television to benefit from the quality offered by OLED screens is an increasingly common practice.

According to rumors, LG could introduce a 42-inch TV following in the footsteps of what you already did with your OLED LG CX – which we also analyze here – and OLED C1. That is, the new references would include full HDMI 2.1 support, AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s compatible G-Sync as already offered by current models.

The surprise would be given by Samsung, which would be released by mounting panels with QD-OLED technology own on 34-inch or larger monitors and 55- and 65-inch televisions.

Unlike QLED technology, which is based on the combination of an LED backlight system and nanoparticle filters to enhance the intensity of the color while reducing the loss of brightness, the QD-OLED uses a W-OLED panel positioned behind a Quantum Dot nanoparticle filter similar to QLEDs.

This bet on small inch televisions would make the OLED TVs are more affordable and their use scenarios can be expanded, being able to be used as monitors for computers and consoles beyond the living room.