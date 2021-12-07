12/07/2021 at 3:31 PM CET

The Danish Golfer Thorbjorn Olesen, a Ryder Cup winner, has been charged with “grabbing a breast” of a woman, urinating in the aisle of a plane and going intoxicated on a British Airways flight in 2019.

In addition, the 31-year-old golfer has also been accused of insulting the plane’s crew and attacking another woman.

The events occurred on July 29, 2019 when OlesenAfter playing a golf tournament in Memphis, he was flying from Nashville to London Heathrow Airport. As described in the trial, Olsen he does not remember anything of what happened, being drunk and under the influence of some sleeping pills.

The woman he allegedly sexually harassed said that Olesen “You could barely stand up” and he tried to grab her and kiss her.

“He wouldn’t let me go. I think he clearly didn’t know what he was doing. We were all very aware of his behavior because of how aggressive he was being towards the crew. He put his hand on my waist and grabbed my chest. I felt shocked. “said the witness.

Olesen, who has denied all the charges against him, also pushed one of the hostesses who tried to help him out of the bathroom when he, already intoxicated, was pushing a door that had to be pulled.

This infuriated the golfer who pushed the woman and ended up urinating in the aisle of the plane. Their behavior compromised the flight and the crew acknowledged that, had they grown older, they could have turned around for Nashville.

When the plane landed, Olesen He was arrested and admitted to the police that he had no recollection of what had happened, that he had taken several pills and glasses of alcohol with the intention of falling asleep, and that he was very ashamed. The trial continues this week at the Aldersgate House Nightingale Court in London.