12/09/2021 at 4:58 PM CET

The president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), Alexander White, has assured this Thursday that “Madrid has to opt for the Olympic Games, because it is the best city to do itHowever, he has also added that the decision on when you can host them will be up to the International Olympic Committee (COI) and what “will need political support, since it is a country project “.

During his participation in the initiative of the Association of the Sports Press of Valladolid “The breakfast of the APDV”, Blanco has confessed that the hardest day of his life was on September 7, 2013, when they discarded the candidacy of Madrid to host the 2020 Olympics and “killed” them. In this sense, he specified that the Spanish capital was the ideal one and was ahead of any other proposal, since, among other qualities, “it had 17 sports and the Villa less than five minutes away, something that no one else had”, but Tokyo was finally chosen.

And for that reason it is clear that Madrid must continue opting for the Olympic Games, even more so now, when the Olympic movement is committed to not making large investments to organize them, since it continues to have large infrastructures and management capacity. In this regard, he has commented that “when those Olympic Games are held, there is no doubt that Castilla y León will have part in them“, but he considers that the real priority is” to define the sport model in Spain, that it is considered as a whole, not just a sporting practice “.

“It is not normal for only 328 athletes to attend the Olympic Games, with 5,000 high-level athletes, 3.8 million federated and more than 26 million people who practice sports in this country. That means that something is wrong and that sport should be given the extension it deserves to have, “Blanco stressed. In his opinion”sport is the country’s biggest integration factorhas introduced mentality changes, such as the one that led to the victory of the Spanish soccer team in the World Cup in South Africa, and we must value the fact of having the best-known and most recognized athletes in the world. “

“But we will not have this if we do not start at the base, if we do not establish a structure for school sports and university sports, if we do not associate it with research, with health, with culture, if we do not take advantage of new technologies to grow in this area “, he qualified. Blanco considers essential “to plan what you want in sport in the short, medium and long term”For which the most important thing is “that sports be understood in this country, and that there be greater financial support from the government, since this investment is necessary.”

As an example of the power that sport has to unite objectives, the candidacy of the Pyrenees for the Winter Olympics, Aragon and Catalonia “which has made three governments sit down to talk about a country project, away from flags and political colors. The value of this candidacy is extraordinary, because it has been done with respect, understanding and dialogue, causing a point of encounter in which the confrontation disappears to favor the regeneration of a territory “, has qualified the president of the COE.