01/03/2022 at 14:04 CET

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) has created the program ‘Preparation of Spanish Athletes for the Paris 2024 Games’ to “bring together the projects that ensure adequate technical-sports preparation” of the participants in the next Olympic edition.

This program came into effect on January 1 and has been declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest (AEIP), the CSD reported on Monday.

Thanks to this declaration, companies that make donations to the project will obtain tax benefits such as the deduction of the corporate tax quota of 15% of their total advertising expense, with a maximum deduction of 90% of the donation.

Along with this new program, which will run until December 31, 2024, the Government has renewed AEIP’s consideration of the Women’s Universe Program, which promotes female participation and visibility in all areas of sport, and the Support Plan to Grassroots Sports, aimed at increasing sports practice, detecting talent and promoting healthy lifestyle habits.

For the president of the CSD, Jose Manuel Franco, the recognition of the three projects as AEIP supposes “the renewal of the Government’s commitment to gender equality in sport, to grassroots sports practice and to the Olympism” and provides the opportunity to “involve companies and organizations private companies in the mission of making Spanish sport grow in a fairer, more egalitarian and more inclusive way “.

The latest General State Budgets include another five AEIP in the sports field: the project ‘Spain competes, in business as in sport’, the centenary of the Aragonese Football Federation, the Barcelona Equestrian Challenge, the reconstruction of the indoor pool of jumps of the Club Natació Barcelona and the extension of the term of the support program for the Davis Cup in Madrid.