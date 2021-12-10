The IOC pre-lists 28 sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics without boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon. AP

The boxing, weightlifting and pentathon modern will have 18 months to carry out reforms that allow them to preserve their status as Olympic sports for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The governing bodies of boxing and weightlifting have been described as problematic by Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee. Bach has repeatedly questioned leadership in both international federations, in addition to corruption and doping issues. The modern pentathlon essentially received an order from the IOC to remove the riding test, which caused the rejection of their athletes.

The reputation of the modern pentathlon was undermined by the incident in which a coach hit a horse during the Tokyo Games. It is a sport with more than a century in the program of the Games conceived by the founder of the IOC Pierre de Coubertin.

Thursday, all three sports were left off the initial list of 28 by 2028 and to be submitted to the approval of the IOC members in February.

The list of approved sports includes skateboarding, surfing and climbing. All three disciplines successfully debuted in Tokyo this year and appear to be assured of their presence due to IOC’s interest in attracting younger audiences.

It also ensures they receive a portion of the audiovisual revenue from the Games, which is currently worth at least $ 15 million for each sport. The three sports that were sidelined on Thursday still have an “inclusion route” at the annual meeting of the IOC in 2023, Bach said.

They need to “satisfactorily demonstrate” to the IOC Board that they have done significant modifications in its structures. The modern pentathlon also needs to remove horse jumping and include more inclusive competition that appeals to a younger audience.

Soccer remains on schedule for Los AngelesBut Bach issued a warning to FIFA for its plans to host the World Cup every two years instead of four. The current cycle of the men’s world championships will put the biennial tournament in conflict with the appointment of Los Angeles.

Other sports may be added to the Los Angeles program in 2023, when the hosts will be asked to propose disciplines they would like to stage. Baseball and softball are looming as possible options. Both were included in Tokyo, in addition to karate, because of their popularity in Japan.

Paris 2024 organizers ruled out baseball, softball and karate. But they added to breakdancing alongside skateboarding, surfing, and climbing.