

The Dominicans won the silver medal in the mixed 4×100 relay.

A olympic medal it may be one of the most important accolades in an athlete’s career. The sprinter Alexander Ogando won the silver medal for the Dominican Republic in the mixed 4 × 400 relay. In addition to being an important achievement in the athlete’s career, This medal allowed him to marry the Ecuadorian athlete Marisol Landázuri.

What began as a sporting achievement for the nation, also represented a great achievement on a sentimental level for the Dominican sprinter. In an interview with the Ecuadorian portal, El Comercio, Landázuri recounted his story with Ogando.

“He was always falling in love with me, I was focused on my participation in Tokyo (…) He was in my room, we started talking and how late I told him to go to sleep (…) he told me that he wanted to stay as if he were my husband, so I replied ‘When you win an olympic medal I can be your wife‘”Said the Ecuadorian athlete.

In this sense, On July 31, Alexander Ogando together with his team would win the silver medal in the 4 × 400 relays and under these circumstances the sprinter went to Marisol to show him the achievement he had achieved.

“When I saw the medal, my eyes were like fish. My friend told me ‘Marisol, what you got into because that’s serious.’ My heart was beating at a speed of 500 km / h, not even when I get into the match, the truth was I was very nervous”, Recognized Landázuri.

Moment in which RD wins second silver medal and is second in 4 × 400 mixed relay He beat the USA by 34 hundredths, with a time of 3: 09.87. The group was made up of Lidio Andrés Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Anabel Medina and Alexander Ogando. Video @PabloDiez_ABC pic.twitter.com/WpKnphl85b— We are Pueblo Media (@RDSomosPueblo) July 31, 2021

Finally, the promise was kept. Ironically, everything was conceived through a great sporting achievement that ended up joining the hearts of two renowned Latin American athletes.

