LAS VEGAS (November 17, 2021) – From Tokyo to Top Rank, two recent United States Olympic silver medalists have found their professional home.

Lightweight sensation Keyshawn “The Manger” Davis and heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr., two of Team USA’s three silver medalists in Tokyo, signed long-term promotional contracts with Top Rank. All good things come three at a time, as undefeated junior welterweight prospect Kelvin Davis, Keyshawn’s older brother, also signed a deal with the powerful promoter.

The Davis Brothers of Norfolk, Virginia will make their respective debuts under the Top Rank pennant on Saturday, December 11, on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Richard Commey undercard at Madison Square Garden. Keyshawn Davis will fight in six rounds on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (9 p.m. ET) as part of a quadruple series of fights that will be televised that also features the battle of heavyweight Jared Anderson-Oleksandr Teslenko and middleweight Nico Ali Walsh in one bout. to four rounds.

Torrez will make his professional debut in early 2022, with details to be announced in due course.

Top Rank promotes all five Tokyo male Olympians, including featherweight silver medalist Duke Ragan (4-0, 1 KO), middleweight Troy Isley (3-0, 2 KOs) and welterweight Tiger Johnson , who will make his pro debut Saturday on the Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter undercard.

“Top Rank is proud to promote an outstanding group of fighters who also conduct themselves with dignity outside of the ring,” said legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “Richard Torrez Jr. is a left-handed pressure fighter who will instantly become a fan favorite of heavyweights. I can’t wait to see the Davis Brothers, who have valuable experience as professionals and will shine at Madison Square Garden on December 11. “

Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs), considered by many experts to be one of the sport’s elite young talents, returned to the fans after three professional fights in early 2021. The 22-year-old won silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics, 2019 World Championships and 2019 Pan American Games, falling in the gold medal match against sensational Cuban boxer Andy Cruz.

Keyshawn and Kelvin Davis are coached by Brian McIntyre, who has a star-studded roster that includes pound-for-pound king Terence “Bud” Crawford and former junior lightweight world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring. Keyshawn Davis hopes to follow in the footsteps of another Norfolk great, the late Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, a four-division champion who won his first lightweight title. He is also inspired by a group of Olympic medalists who turned professionals under the Top Rank banner and won world titles: Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar De La Hoya, Michael Carbajal and Shakur Stevenson.

“When I look at all the great fighters promoted by Bob Arum, it is an honor to continue that legacy,” said Keyshawn Davis. “I know that one day it will be my moment, so I will trust the process, develop my skills and work towards becoming a world champion. The Davis brothers come to make their mark. “

Kelvin Davis (2-0, 1 KO) last fought on May 8 on the Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders undercard and defeated Jan Marsalek by unanimous decision. A 6’1 southpaw, the 24-year-old promises to be a stylistic challenge as a 140-pound fighter.

“Joining Top Rank with my little brother is exciting, not just for me, but for our entire family,” said Kelvin Davis. “I’ve been working out in the gym since my last fight, and I’m ready to send a message to the junior welterweight division.”

Richard Torrez Jr. hails from Tulare, California, a farming community in the Central Valley located approximately 45 minutes from Fresno.

The 22-year-old comes from a proud family of fighters. His father and trainer, Richard Torrez Sr., was an accomplished amateur boxer who had more than 250 fights and advanced to the semifinals of the 1984 United States Olympic Trials. His grandfather, Manuel Torrez, founded the Tulare Athletic Boxing Club early from the 1940s. That gym helped hone Torrez’s younger talents and lead him to a meteoric rise through the amateur ranks.

“After the Olympics, I took my time deciding my professional future and was impressed with what Top Rank had to offer,” said Torrez. “I want to build something in this sport, and Top Rank has a long history of developing young fighters into champions.

“I am also delighted that my fellow Olympians are joining Top Rank. Duke, Tiger, Troy, Keyshawn and I grew up together as amateurs. I can’t wait to see what the future holds. “

Torrez was a gold medalist at the United States National Championships in 2017 and 2018, in addition to capturing three United States youth national titles between 2014 and 2016. He became the first United States Olympic super heavyweight to earn a medal since Riddick Bowe took home silver in 1988. Torrez had an amateur record of 154-10, a streak that ended in Tokyo with a competitive decision loss to longtime rival Bakhodir Jalolov, who is 8. -0 as a professional.

At 6’2 and roughly 230 pounds, Torrez is a volume puncher who has long thrived against taller and naturally bigger fighters. Outside of the ring, he is a scholar, was the top student in his class at Mission Oak High School, played various college sports, and was president of the school’s chess club. The outstanding student who rose to the top of amateur boxing now sets his sights on the professional game.