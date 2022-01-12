Olympic and world medalist Deon Lendore passed away last night At the age of 29, after being involved in a traffic accident in Texas, as confirmed by the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, where he was from.

Trinidad and Tobago’s athletics star He was working as a volunteer assistant at Texas A&M when he crashed on his way home from practice Monday, team coach Pat Henry said.

Lendore’s VW Jetta appeared to have crossed the center line and collided sideways with another vehicle before colliding head-on with an SUV, said Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko.

Lendore, a three-time Olympian, won bronze with Trinidad and Tobago’s 4 × 400 at the London 2012 Games and won the same World Cup medal in the 400 indoor and the same relay.

Deon was born in Mt. Hope on October 28, 1992 and after starting at the local Abilene Wildcats club he left for the United States thanks to a scholarship from Texas A&M University.

A World Cup player in the lower categories, in 2011 he participated in the Daegu World Cups and at the age of 19 he made his debut as an Olympian in London. He then competed in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021.

“Words cannot adequately express our sadness over the devastating and premature loss of three-time Olympic and world bronze medalist Deon Lendore, who has been an inspiration and motivation for all of us on and off the track, ”said the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee called him an “inspiration” who “has flown the flag of Trinidad and Tobago with pride, honor, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career.”

