12/22/2021 at 23:53 CET

Tying match at the Vélodrome. Marseille did not go from a draw to one against Stade Reims and narrowly avoided defeat by Dimitri Payet, who he scored the equalizer in the 97th minute and from the penalty spot. Both teams also finished with ten players. In this way, Sampaoli’s team does not take advantage of PSG’s stumbling block and also loses second place at the hands of Nice, who managed to win their match.

OM

REI

Olympique Marseille

Pau López; Saliba, Caleta-Car (Lirola, 91 ‘), Peres; Rongier, Kamara; Ünder, Guendouzi, Payet, Gerson (Dieng, 79 ‘); Milik (Konrad, 67 ‘).

Stade Reims

Rajkovic; Foket, Mbow, Abdelhamid, Gravillon, Konan; Kebbal (Locko, 46 ​​’), Cassama (Diakite, 87′), Lopy, Mbuku (Adeline, 61 ‘); Toure (Ekitike, 61 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.75 Ekitike. 1-1 M.97 Payet (pen.).

Referee

François Letexier. TA: Rongier (28 ‘), Gerson (45’), Payet (85 ‘) / Cassama (81’), Abdelhamid (93 ‘), Gravillon (2A, 97’). TR: Dieng (85 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Stade Vélodrome.

The first half was calm and dominated by Marseille, although it did not translate into a goal despite the numerous occasions that were seen. Under warned in the 11th minute and Kamara, shortly after, returned to touch the goal. The visitors, meanwhile, saw how Mbuku stretched to finish off a good cross inside the area, but fate, capricious, wanted the ball to lick the post.

Marseille’s dominance intensified, leading to arrival after arrival and the script barely changed after the break. However, it was Óscar García Junyent’s painting that went ahead thanks to a beautiful definition from Ekitike with 15 minutes to go until the final whistle. In the absence of 5 to go, Dieng saw a direct red that seemed to condemn OM. But the ending was epic. First, the VAR rejected a penalty favorable to Reims and in 95, the same video referee gave one to the locals, who after many protests, transformed Payet. Not without first seeing the expulsion of Gravillon for a double yellow. An end of heart attack that ended up leaving the tables in the light.