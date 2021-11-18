Omar Chaparro gains 14 kilos and now asks for advice to lose | INSTAGRAM

Very few weeks ago the famous mexican actor, Omar Chaparro, was sharing with his fans that he is playing the role of Julian Alvarez, for which he had to gain 14 kilos, just to participate in this new film “The Wingwalker”, but now that you are done you want to return to your normal state.

The same actor placed a series of photographs on his official Instagram in which he shows how he looks with those 14 kilos more, some images that really surprise those of us who have seen it previously in its natural form, in addition, he was making a very important request to his followers for advice on how to lose those extra pounds and recover soon.

The actor knows the overweight it is a risk of Health, so he wants to be healthy and lose that weight that he had to increase for this role, of which we will soon and that we will be appreciating on movie screens very soon, perhaps one of the most interesting roles for the Mexican.

“It is almost time to say goodbye to #JulianAlvarez and with him these 14 kilos that I had to climb to interpret him. I ask you to give me all your tips and advice to lower them, what exercises, diets or supplements do you recommend? “, He commented.

In the entertainment piece we could see him without a shirt and of course also covering himself a little with his arms, surely he does not feel so comfortable seeing himself in this way, but that also shows his great professionalism and his commitment to the role that made him change. even his physique.

This new film has a very interesting plot, the story of a man who is his sick daughter and who needs a heart transplant, meanwhile his father is exiled and must find a way to return to his family and cross the border to achieve it.



Omar Chaparro shared his current weight and asked his followers for advice.

This story can be something common, a situation that although it is fictitious comes to pass in different ways and in some occasions it could even be a much stronger case than this.

His publication has more than 220,000 likes and in the comments we can see how his followers give him advice, some recommend liposuction, others recommend that you attend an expert and go on a diet, and still others recommend that you do so. fit, ensuring it looks great.

We will see what advice Omar Chaparro takes and in Show News we will be sharing with you the change that he will surely have very soon and that is also very safe to share through his official Instagram, the social network where they keep in touch with their real fans.