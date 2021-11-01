11/01/2021 at 15:18 CET

.

The Spanish cyclist Omar Fraile, until this year at Astana, has signed for Ineos Grenadiers for the next few seasons, as reported by the British team, which is “happy” with the incorporation of the Basque rider.

“Ineos has always been the team you dream of racing with, it has always been the team that I looked for and in which I wanted to compete,” he said. Friar in some first statements distributed by the English team.

“It’s a team where you see the riders working together as a team and that’s what I really enjoy doing, working for my teammates. I think I’ll fit in well and I’m looking forward to working with everyone,” added the Biscayan.

Ineos highlights that Fraile (Santurtzi / Bizkaia, 07-17-1990) is “a specialist in climbing and escapes” who “includes” in his record five mountain classification jerseys “, among them” those of the Tour of Spain in 2015 and 2016 “. He also looks at the national title in the present 2021 after” an attack at the end “of the test.

A triumph for which Fraile claimed to have worked “very hard.” “I’m usually the one who works hard for my teammates, so when you have the opportunity to raise your arms and cross the finish line first, it’s always super special,” he confessed. Friar.

“Having the opportunity to wear their national champions uniform for next season, that is also very special and rewarding,” added the santurtziarra.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬, @OmarFraile 🖋️ The Spanish champion has signed a two-year deal from 2022. A TDF stage winner and a true team player, we can’t wait to race with Omar 👊 pic.twitter.com/1qDTf1nQ1C – INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) November 1, 2021

Although the victory that most “makes Fraile proud” is the one he achieved in the Tour de France. “It is the one I am most proud of because it is the kind of victory you dream of when you are a child. Every cyclist knows how special that race is,” he said.

However, he also has special affection for the one achieved in Itzulia (Tour of the Basque Country): “In my home race, in front of my family and my friends. That is something that you do not forget either.”

One of the Ineos team directors, Rod ellingworth, has revealed that Friar “He is a rider who has been on his” radar for a while “as he” has demonstrated time and again his versatility as a cyclist and his willingness to help and show unwavering support to his teammates. “

“An attitude that fits very well with the spirit of Ineos. We are excited to have him on board for next season, I think he will fit perfectly with the team,” he summarized Ellingworth.