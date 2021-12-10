The former Venezuelan big league Omar Vizquel, keep going losing votes on the ballots heading to Hall of Fame of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

Omar Vizquel, in his participation in the ballots for the Hall of Fame, lost the vote again, this time on the ballot of journalist José de Jesus Ortíz.

Ortíz expressed that it is not easy to fill out a Hall of Fame ballot stating that in some years it is easier than in others, this being the first time in the 16 that he has participated, that he does not repeat the vote in players for whom already had voted.

Omar Vizquel, with this vote lost, is already the third since he was eligible to be a member of Cooperstown, taking him away from what could be his leap to major league immortality.

Ballot # 13 is from José de Jesus Ortiz. He drops Schilling and Vizquel who are both now net -3. Rolen gains and is +2. Ortiz’s ballot explainer: https://t.co/nKZyafOZAU. In the Tracker: https://t.co/sziMyHO62y pic.twitter.com/l6tFJs1Cja – Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) December 10, 2021

Vizquel maintains a low percentage in the score, after the first 23 revealed ballots were released, which leads to wonder why these events.

It seems that the episode of domestic violence against his wife is coming to life and is affecting the exalted player on his ballots towards the MLB temple of immortality.

Omar Vizquel continues to lose votes to enter the Hall of Fame. Ballot # 13 revealed on the @NotMrTibbs account shows that the Venezuelan, along with Schilling, has lost 3 followers. The immortality of “Silk Hands” is gone. By the way, Barry Bonds with serious options! – Wilmer Castellano (@WilCastellano) December 10, 2021

Voting

In the first years on the ballot, Omar Vizquel has obtained the following numbers:

2018 (37.0%) 2019 (42.8%) 2020 (52.6%) 2021 (49.1%)

Vizquel accolades in MLB

11 Gold Gloves 3 All-Star Games

Lifetime Numbers in Las Mayores

From 1989 to 2012, Vizquel had 2,877 hits, 80 homers, 951 RBIs, 1,445 runs scored, 404 stolen bases, AVG of .272, OBP of .336, OPS of .688 and SLG of .352.

Omar Vizquel’s selection to the Temple of the Immortals in Cooperstown is increasingly complicated by several voters withdrew their support for the former Venezuelan shortstop Journalists Sadiel Lebron and Filip Bondy withdrew their support for the Creole shortstop in these first ballots – CAYV (@carlitosyvidal) December 10, 2021

Author: Luis Cáceres