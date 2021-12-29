

Vizquel could lose the opportunity to enter the Hall of Fame this year.

Photo: Jared Wickerham / .

The Omar Vizquel’s path to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame It goes from bad to worse: the number of voters in his favor compared to last year is less and less, and his record could make history but from the negative, since he would become the player with the greatest decline from one year to another in% of choice.

In choosing the 2021, Omar Vizquel received the confidence of 49.1% of the voters, a high percentage that was even lower than the votes it obtained in 2020 -52.6%, its peak since it appeared on the ballots in 2018-.

Historical context to Omar Vizquel’s fall in the #HOF vote (10.4% per @NotMrTibbs).

Omar got 49.1% in 2021, a 38.7% drop for now. Biggest one-year dip ever was 40.6% (Chief Bender): from 44.7% to 4.1% (1947-to-48).

However, there was a rule change REASON for Bender’s drop.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/YfB9EZ0fgL – Chris Bodig ⚾ (@cooperstowncred) December 28, 2021

This year, according to the latest record, the Venezuelan ex-player has barely been elected in 10.1% of the ballots that have been made public, representing a 38.4% decline, the highest in history except for Chief Bender (40.6%), whose fall is justified by a rule change that made him ineligible for his final year – and still got votes.

79 ballots have been revealed, with David Ortiz (82.3%), Barry Bonds (78.5%) and Roger Clemens (78.5%) leading the vote. The trend of Omar Vizquel indicates that his percentages may continue to fall, putting at risk that he will even appear again on the ballot of possible immortals for next year (he must obtain 5% of the votes, at least).

With 79 ballots revealed / ~ 20.2% known: Ortiz – 82.3%

Bonds – 78.5%

Clemens – 78.5%

–

Rolen – 72.2%

Schilling – 70.9%

Helton – 58.2%

Wagner – 51.9%

Jones – 50.6%

A-Rod – 49.4%

Sheffield – 45.6%

Ramirez – 43.0%

Kent – 24.1%

Sosa – 21.5%

Abreu / Pettitte – 12.7%

Vizquel – 10.1% – Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) December 28, 2021

Earlier this week, Vizquel revealed that his domestic violence case was dismissed by the judge of the same and that he is legally separated from his ex-partner Blanca García. Nevertheless, Investigation of sexual harassment of a bat boy is ongoing, which obviously plays against the Venezuelan.

Cooperstown is getting further and further away.