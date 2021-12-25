LThe omicron variant has hit the staff of the big airlines and caused the cancellation of almost 5,000 flights worldwide on Christmas Eve and Christmas, when millions of people travel to reunite with their families.

At 11.00 local time on the east coast of the United States (16.00 GMT), 4,900 flights had been suspended on Christmas Eve and Christmas, while 15,837 had suffered delays last minute, according to the American company Flight Aware, specialized in providing real-time data on air traffic.

More than a quarter of flights canceled on Christmas Eve and Christmas were destined for or departing from the United States, where cases have grown 50% in the last week after the overwhelming advance of omicron.

Christmas Eve, one of the busiest days of the year, has already begun with the suspension of hundreds of itineraries; But the situation worsened as the day progressed, and at Christmas, major US airlines such as Delta and United announced more cancellations.

It’s a statement, Delta said it was “exhausting all options and all resources,” including route changes, aircraft replacement and crew changes, to cover scheduled operations.

However, on Christmas Eve, Delta had to suspend 173 or 8% of its routes, and by 11 a.m. local time on Christmas Day, travelers on 290 flights (14%) had already been grounded.

For its part, United canceled 201 (10%) of the routes it had planned for Christmas Eve and this Saturday of Christmas the figure already reaches 238 (12%).

Ómicron’s impact on crews

A United spokeswoman, Maddie King, told . this Saturday that the increase in omicron infections in the United States is having a “direct impact” on crews flight and the rest of the company personnel, who have to stay at home to recover from the disease and not infect others.

For its part, Delta has attributed the cancellations to omicron, but also to weather conditions with snow storms that threaten the western US, from Washington state to southern California.

However, other airlines like American and Southwest have ensured that their operations are developing normally and they have hardly experienced cancellations.

These two airlines, however, did have to suspend hundreds of trips at the end of October.

For its part, the German Lufthansa reported yesterday Friday of the cancellation of several transatlantic routes during the Christmas holidays due to a “massive increase” in sickness among its pilots, local media collect.

Other internationals such as China Eastern and Air China, as well as Indonesia’s low-cost Lion Air and state-owned Air India also dropped thousands of passengers on the ground on Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to Flight Aware.

A boost between US managers and unions

In the United States, behind the cancellations, there is a fight between the managers of the big airlines and the unions.

Anticipating potential problems, lobby group Airlines for America, representing Delta, United and American, sent a letter Thursday to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, to ask you to relax the guidelines of that institution on the isolation period that those who have been exposed to the virus must comply with.

Nowadays, the CDC advises a 10-day isolation, but Airlines for America wants it to be a maximum of five.

In response, the union of flight attendants, known as AFA, asked Walensky in another letter that the ten days of isolation be maintained and considered that any change in the protocols should be based on science, not on personnel problems. .

In fact, personnel problems are not new. During the pandemic, large US airlines received public aid of 54,000 million dollars on the condition that they could not fire anyone.

However, what they did to save costs was to reduce staff with voluntary redundancies or early retirement, so that when the demand for flights recovered this year, they found that there were not enough employees to cover all the routes.

Increase in travelers

While airlines are having trouble keeping their flight plans, Most US travelers have followed through on their holiday travel plansas reflected by data from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Specifically, some 2.2 million people passed through US airports on Thursday, just before Christmas Eve, which is almost the same as in 2019 and three times more than last year.

The omicron variant has caused an increase in infections around the world And it has caused some European countries, such as Germany, Portugal and Finland, to reimpose restrictions on the leisure and hospitality sectors.

