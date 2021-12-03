12/02/2021 at 20:30 CET

The idea of ​​booster vaccines for everyone has so far met with significant opposition among scientists.

A high percentage of experts have long considered that it is not necessary for all people already vaccinated, and they advised limiting it to risk cases, both due to previous ailments and age.

That is why in most places the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine has been approved only for the elderly.

And in Spain it is required to be over 60 or 70 years old, depending on the autonomous community we are talking about.

But the Omicron variant has come to take a radical turn, and today the majority of scientists are asking for the third dose to be given to all those vaccinated.

What has changed in the opinion of scientists?

The truth is that such a rapid change of opinion among scientists is very striking.

Especially when just a week ago many US public health experts fiercely opposed the Biden administration’s campaign, which called for giving booster shots of coronavirus vaccines to all adults.

They claimed there was very little scientific evidence supporting the extra doses for most people.

But the Omicron variant has changed all that.

Their nearly fifty mutations, most of them in the peak, have led them to a prior belief (no evidence at the moment) that this makes it quite likely that the variant bypasses vaccine protection to a significant degree.

On the contrary, so far it seems already proven that booster doses clearly raise antibody levels, strengthen defenses against infection and can help counteract the advantages that mutations may have given Ómicron.

For this reason, at this time, in which we still have many things to know, science considers the third dose to be an important precautionary measure, which some even qualify as “the best defense against the new & rdquor; variant.

And they are convinced that at least they can slow down the spread.

An achievement that would be very important because it would allow us to buy time for vaccine manufacturers to develop a specific formulation against Omicron, should it become necessary.

Should we be afraid of Ómicron?

As we have already said, the fact that Ómicron has more than 50 genetic mutations, and that more than 30 of them are in the peak, opens the door for the virus to be able to sneak through new routes that vaccines have not detected and, therefore therefore, they do not “train & rdquor; against them to antibodies.

That is the main reason for the widespread fear among experts, and for the change of opinion in the scientific world in a matter of very few days.

As several North American scientists explain:

“If Delta were the only threat, as before, the booster doses would not be justified. But Ómicron may be a more formidable enemy.

And as a prestigious New York virologist John Moore adds,

“If it is very resistant to antibodies, which at this point seems likely but not proven, then additional doses are appropriate. And although I would like to see more data, the truth is that it will not hurt anyone to have this additional protection.

In any case, we must keep waiting and although the low severity of the first cases does not reduce the risks of massive infections, it does seem to instill hope.

Are third doses safe for young people?

It has been one of the most debated topics in recent times, mainly due to the paucity of research on the safety of booster vaccines in young adults.

The reality is that a study carried out in Israel and published at the beginning of October in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, lit an alarm light.

According to this research, 11 out of 100,000 men between the ages of 16 and 29 were at increased risk of developing heart problems after receiving a second dose of coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna

The study specifies the risk in the appearance of rare problems in this age group, such as myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, a few days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

What happens is that while a week ago the scientists were not very clear about the cost / benefit equation of the third dose, now, faced with the threat of Ómicron, everyone has come to think that the benefits of that third dose clearly outweigh the risks of the new variant.

And that is why they have come to recommend it also to young people.