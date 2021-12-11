When in June 2020 we consulted Belgian psychologist Elke Van Hoof, specialist in stress and trauma, about The impact of the pandemic on mental health told us that confinement was “the greatest psychological experiment in history.”

As the months passed, psychologists, psychiatrists, and mental health workers around the world began to warn about increasing in inquiries for anxiety and depression disorders, among others.

And there was a general demand for governments to address the issue of mental health in the pandemic.

According to a recent study published by the scientific journal European Neuropsychopharmacology carried out during the pandemic on more than 55,000 participants from 40 countries, multiple and extensive vulnerabilities were recorded, “From anxiety to probable depression and suicidal tendencies through distress.”

The report “Results of the international study of mental health Covid-19 for the general population (COMET-G))” says that “probable depression was detected in 17.8% and distress in 16.7%. A significant percentage said they had registered a deterioration in their mental state, family dynamics and daily lifestyle ”.

It was also found that “people with a history of mental disorders had higher rates of depression (31.8% vs. 13.1%),” among other results.

However, in all this time they also began to talk about resilience, that capacity that a person has to overcome traumatic circumstances.

And with the accumulated knowledge on how to take care of the contagion of the disease, the arrival of multiple vaccines and the decrease in cases of covid-19 in many places, several countries began to analyze the possibility of returning to a “pseudo” normality, while that several companies planned “hybrid” work formats for the return to presence.

Until Ómicron arrived.

The new variant of the coronavirus described as worrisome by the World Health Organization seemed to cast a blanket of doubts about the plans to return to a life similar to the pre-pandemic.

In the midst of all this rarefied climate in the face of uncertainty by omicron What about our mental health?

“Overwhelmed and depleted population”

The specialists consulted by BBC Mundo agree that omicron appears at a time when indicators of general malaise in society are on the rise.

“We cannot know for sure to what extent omicron is a variable that is clouding the hope of exit from the pandemic and also impacting especially on depressive symptoms,” says Cristian Garay, professor and researcher at the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Buenos Aires.

But certainly “a new ‘wave’ of the pandemic would lead to greater psychological stress to a burdened and exhausted population, “he says.

Similarly, Hosanna Carina Rodríguez Morales, president of the National Federation of Occupational Health of Mexico, believes that “the omicron variant arrives at a critical point in which we have to assess that this is not over yet (…) and that for the mental health the impact is even greater ”.

“We were about to finish a critical stage, entering a new normal and (with omicron) we have to take this analysis pause and perhaps take up some isolation measure. There is a great challenge for mental health that is difficult to measure ”, analyze.

Possible symptoms

In response to this new stage of uncertainty, specialists speak of an increase in levels of anxiety and psychological disorders that can have physical consequences.

“People who do not know how to handle this uncertainty will somatize in any other type of pathology ”, assures BBC Mundo Rodríguez that he specializes in occupational health.

“It may be some gastrointestinal pathology that especially at this time, with the change of meals, they will be sick to the stomach. We also expect some anxiety attacks ”, he adds.

For the psychologist Cristian Garay, the effect of this new stage of uncertainty will depend on how affected the person is by the pandemic so far.

“Suppose that omicron does not have (in Latin America) the impact that it has had in Europe, there is also an effect that remains because many people had to go through, for example, grief situations complicated by difficulties in firing their relatives, ”says Garay.

“Many of these people will have the onset of depression or if they had it previously, that depression is going to get worse,” he adds.

“And then there are the people who may experience post-traumatic stress due to hospitalization situations. This post-traumatic stress can become chronic as happens to the victims of a war or those who are combatants or ex-combatants ”, clarifies Garay, who participated in the global study on mental health during the pandemic.

Those psychological sequelae can last for months or years.

“The psychological impact of the pandemic and omicron may worsen over time”, summarizes.

What to do to prevent

Not everything is negative at this stage of uncertainty.

“People who already have a little bit more strength will be able to overcome this stage. And the people who don’t, we will have to work with them to strengthen resilience, ”says Rodríguez.

However, the occupational health specialist highlights that not all companies have a system to provide help to those workers who cannot channel emotions.

He also describes that it is a difficult area to treat because “it is not something that we can measure very easily. We cannot measure how a job perceives its fears and anxieties ”.

But, there are some tips to take care of our mental health that we can apply individually.

“Do some active breaks. Having a few minutes to go out and do a kind of exercise that oxygenates and changes your routine makes a difference ”, is one of the options, says Rodríguez.

“Effectively reduce sedentary lifestyle. This has a great impact on general health and mental health ”, Garay reinforces.

The psychologist highlights another element that must always be paid attention to, especially in times of uncertainty: the dream.

“Sleep is essential for the brain and for mental health. It also helps us a lot with emotional regulation, ”he says.

And, finally, “also be very attentive to stimulant substance use like caffeine in all its forms because it favors the alert state that feeds itself with uncertainty, with the state of preparation for danger and anxiety ”, he concludes.

