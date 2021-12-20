After the worrying progress of the new Omicron variant in U.S and the significant increase in COVID-19 infections, Washington declared this monday state of emergency and again ordered the use of face masks indoors.

The mayor of DC, Muriel bowser announced, in an informative session, that this declaration of emergency seeks to facilitate the obtaining of resources to face the new wave of infections in the city, as well as to reestablish sanitary measures and prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

In addition to the return of the masks, Bowser indicated that this measure also includes the distribution of rapid virus detection tests, the requirement of vaccines and the application of booster doses for public employees.

Hundreds of people in Washington line up to get tested for COVID-19. Photo: .

As a result, the city has already requested more than a million antigen tests and clarified that residents can continue to access free PCR tests at district-designated sites.

This order will be effective as of this Tuesday at 6 in the morning and will be in force until January 31, the mayor said.

To contain the advance of this new strain, Bowser asked citizens to “All people get vaccinated and receive booster doses” and insisted that “all government employees, contractors, interns, and trainees must be fully vaccinated.”

During this winter and holiday season, authorities will redouble efforts in libraries and public schools, which will adopt a testing policy called “Test to stay”, in which students, teachers and staff will be tested for antigens before returning to schools.

Also, classes will be canceled on January 3 and 4 so that families can pick up their tests at the campuses.

Washington has reported 844 new covid-19 infections. Photo: AP

In the past week, Washington, DC reported 844 new infections, the highest number that this city has had since the start of the pandemic. Similarly, neighboring states of Virginia and Maryland have also seen increases in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

This announcement comes just a day after the White House’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, will warn about the possibility that the United States reaches a new record of cases of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

With information from Telemundo Y CNN

