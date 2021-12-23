It is no secret to say that we are going through the time of year in which we celebrate more than usual and for many the star guest of all the festivities is alcohol. It is a month full of meetings, dinners and coexistence with friends, family and colleagues, with this it is very likely that on more than one occasion we wake up dusty as a result of a high consumption of alcohol. Considering that the Covid-19 pandemic continues and that cases of the new variant have been reported around the world, it is worth being informed. Recently, the English doctor Adam Caputa, He explained that there is a possibility that the new Omicron variant could be mistaken for a hangover due to its more subtle symptoms. Added to this is the worrying increase in the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages that has been reported since the beginning of the pandemic and that makes early detection of the virus more difficult, in addition to making prevention measures more difficult.

According to statements by Caputa, it is normal that the British tend to feel “destroyed” in the morning after a great night out and in a certain way we all assume that we are suffering the aftermath of alcohol. It is no secret to say that a hangover presents itself with infallible symptoms that can make us go through the worst day of our life. But nevertheless, all signs of Omicron can be “mistaken for a hangover.”

The expert pointed out that we are in a time of year, in which people tend to have more fun than normal, and we tend to think that any deterioration in health is directly related to alcohol consumption. And we may actually be ignoring the first signs of contagion. Omicron symptoms “They seem to be more varied and potentially subtle than Delta’s”, adding that the mutation can “mimic” a hangover, especially during the early stages.

Derived from the growing increase in infections at Christmas time, the WHO and various health officials worldwide have revealed that the most common signs experienced by people infected with Omicron are: fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, itchy throat, and runny nose. The good news is that according to Dr. Caputa, there are several safe ways to check if it is a simple hangover or if it is the presence of the virus in our body. And it’s actually simpler than we think: the main indicator will always be the duration of the symptoms.

To complement this relevant information, he stated the following: “After approximately 24 hours, we would normally expect the hangover to subside and all symptoms disappear, so if this persists, it is most likely an Omicron infection.”

So if adequate rest, home-cooked meals, and lying on the couch improve symptoms, “it’s probably not Omicron.” It is also important to identify symptoms that are different from what you would expect from a hangover. Dr. Adam says that people should listen to their body to see if it feels different, so if you notice unusual signs or combinations of indicators the most prudent and responsible thing is: immediate isolation, get tested and seek appropriate medical follow-up . So, if after 24 hours you feel tired, with a headache and also have some fever and cough, for example, then self-isolation and a PCR are imperative.

Dr. Adam’s comments occur after experts revealed that the strain produces symptoms that resemble the common cold. In addition, it is important to mention that the time it takes for Omicron symptoms to appear after exposure may be shorter than with other variants. Therefore, those who contract the virus during a night of partying, may be suffering the symptoms the next morning. Among the main warning signs, you will feel more tired than you normally would, and headaches have also been presentJust like a bad hangover.

Also, it is important that the hangover could initially exacerbate or worsen symptoms, as a double effect with the virus. Although, this pandemic has brought many effects on everyone’s life and at this point it is important to celebrate Christmas with friends and family: it is more important to take care of the health of those we love the most. Therefore, the recommendation is strong and one must be extremely cautious. When in doubt, it is best to isolate yourself immediately and undergo a test. Remember that the virus is still very present, be responsible for your health and that of those around you, and bet on following a healthy lifestyle that keeps the immune system strong.

