South African scientists last week identified a new version of coronavirus which, they said, is responsible for the recent increase in infections by covid-19 in Gauteng, the most populous province in the country.

It is not clear where the new variant came from, but scientists from South Africa were the first to alert the World Health Organization (WHO), who identified it as an omicron and classified it as “worrying”.

Since then, some countries have taken measures and restrictions after detecting the presence of the new strain, despite all this, the presence of the variant has been recorded in at least 17 countries.

AP Australia. Austria. Belgium. Botswana. Canada. Czech Republic. Denmark. Germany. Hong Kong. Israel. Italy. Netherlands. Portugal. South Africa. Spain. Sweden. United Kingdom.

WHY IS THIS NEW VARIANT CONCERNED TO SCIENTISTS?

It appears to have a high number of mutations in the coronavirus spike protein, about 30, which could affect how easily it spreads to people.

Sharon Peacock, who has led the coronavirus genetic sequencing causing the coronavirus in Great Britain, in the University of Cambridge, said the data so far indicate that the new variant has mutations “consistent with increased transmissibility,” but said that “the significance of many of the mutations is not yet known.”

Lawrence Young, virologist at the Warwick University, described the omicron as “the most mutated version of the virus we have seen,” including potentially worrying changes never before seen in the virus itself.

WHAT IS KNOWN AND WHAT IS NOT KNOWN ABOUT THE VARIANT?

Scientists know that the omicron is genetically different from the previous variants, including beta and delta variants, but they do not know if these genetic changes make it more transmissible or dangerous. So far, there is no indication that the variant causes a more serious illness.

It will probably take weeks to find out if omicron is more infectious and if vaccines are still effective against it.

Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at the Imperial College London, stated that it was “extremely unlikely” that current vaccines will not work, noting that they are effective against other variants.

Although some of the genetic changes of the omicron variant seem worrisome, it is not yet clear whether they will pose a threat to public health. Some earlier variants, such as the beta variant, initially alarmed scientists, but did not end up getting very widespread.

