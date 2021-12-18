12/18/2021 at 09:30 CET

Omicron, by far the most contagious of all the SARS-CoV-2 variants that we have suffered to date, is spreading unstoppably across Europe.

It can not be any other way.

When South African scientists found that those infected by the Omicron variant were increasing rapidly in some areas of the country, it was already safe to predict that a very bad traveling companion was coming.

Because from now on we will only hear from one variant when it is most infectious.

Ómicron is capable of growing up to 40 times faster than the original strain

As early as 1930, the great English geneticist Ronald A. Fisher rigorously demonstrated that new mutant variants (such as Omicron) are only capable of spreading in a large population if their biological efficacy (that is, their ability to leaving descendants) is much higher than that of the variants that are already present in that population.

It is one of the essential ideas of population biology, which has since been demonstrated theoretically and experimentally in around 25,000 independent scientific papers.

Few things are better proven in science.

Applying more complex mathematical procedures than those used by Fisher, in January of this year we demonstrated that a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 needs to be at least around 50% more infectious than previous ones to be able to spread in the population.

Ómicron far exceeds this limit.

In the first infectivity studies in laboratory cell cultures, the new variant is capable of growing up to 40 times faster than the original strain.

Undoubtedly, the Omicron variant is managing to infect more people by being more infective, reproducing faster, leaving a higher viral load and better escaping the effect of vaccines, as well as the immunity of those who have already passed the disease, than any of the previous variants .

So many mutations is a very strange event

To achieve this, Ómicron accumulates around 50 new mutations, which is extremely unlikely.

Mutation is a rare event and the fact that so many of them accumulated at the same time is something that can only happen with an extraordinarily low probability. It is very difficult for you to get the Christmas fat, but it is much more difficult for you to play 3 years in a row.

This oddity made many researchers think that Ómicron probably originated in a very special environment. Surely among immunosuppressed people, for example in a sub-Saharan village with a high incidence of AIDS.

– There, more than 8 million people with AIDS do not receive any antiretroviral treatment.

And in young immunosuppressed people, SARS-CoV-2 infection can last for many months.

– It is also easy for reinfections to occur in such an environment from other people who are also immunosuppressed.

And in such an environment SARS-CoV-2 could gradually accumulate so many mutations.

– Another possibility is that this variant has accumulated its mutations in one of the many animals that are infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Ómicron is a fearsome enemy

We do not know yet. But we are sure that Ómicron can be a fearsome enemy.

To make matters worse, we are in the midst of circumstances that mean that the appearance of a variant like Ómicron at this moment can unleash a perfect storm of infected.

– First of all, there is the extremely high infectivity of the Omicron variant.

Only if their infection rates are at least 50% higher than those of the Delta variant, the number of infected will grow enormously.

– This extremely high infectivity is joined by the Christmas holidays, undoubtedly the time of year when we are more prone to social contact.

We will meet with family and friends in more or less large groups. And we will get massively infected.

– To top it all, winter makes it difficult for our meetings to take place outside and even for us to adequately ventilate the interiors.

All this works in favor of the coronavirus.

We are very tired, but this is the worst time to be careless

After such a long time in the pandemic, we are also letting our guard down.

We cannot always be 100% vigilant and, even if only by carelessness, at some point we can “screw up”. But we must know that this is the worst time to do it.

Nor can we forget that we are betting on vaccines as the main tool to fight against the coronavirus. And just as was the dynamics of vaccination in our country (much better in the rest of our neighbors) at the moment there are people who were administered the second dose 5 or 6 months ago.

Those vaccinated 6 months ago are now vulnerable

While these people wait for a third dose, their vaccine protection against Ómicron is low and they are very vulnerable.

Some UK experts think we are facing a double pandemic.

The Delta variant still continues to increase the frequency of its infections while omicron spreads even more rapidly. The sum of infected by two very different variants can occur.

There is also concern about what may happen with the flu.

Last winter we were lucky. But if a flu pandemic breaks out in January, the collapse of hospitals will be assured.

It is time to exercise caution again

It is hard to say it and too many people prefer not to listen to it, but probably since the days of the first wave of Covid-19, when there were not enough masks, no EPIS, no vaccines, no drugs, not too much knowledge and the dead piled up in anticipation of to be buried without the presence of their own, we have never faced such bad prospects in terms of infections.

Tired of the restrictions that the coronavirus introduced in our lives, many of the western governments bet on vaccines as the essential tool to end Covid-19.

Vaccines are certainly a formidable tool. They are necessary to defeat the coronavirus. But surely they are not enough. Undoubtedly, it is time to take precautions to the maximum extent.

But not everything is bad.

You can hope for the best, but you have to prepare for the worst: It’s the smart thing to do

There is increasing evidence that the Omicron variant produces a more benign disease than the other variants.

In fact, and with the decisive collaboration of a high vaccination coverage, although we have approximately twice as many infected as on the same dates last year, the hospital pressure is much lower.

The most serious Covid-19 cases have been greatly reduced, as have deaths.

Are good news.

In this context, let’s hope for the best. But let’s keep preparing for the worst.