This afternoon the White House revealed that the entry of travelers from eight countries to USA, this due to the Omicron variant, named after the World Health Organization, and what was detected in South Africa, Take note! Next what will be the new restrictions.

The authorities revealed that the trips will be prohibited, for the most part, from Monday from this eight countries of the African continent:

Related newsSouth Africa.

Botswana.

Zimbabwe

Namibia.

Lesotho.

Eswatini.

Mozambique.

Malawi.

BEWARE, these restrictions will not apply to American citizens and permanent residents, who will be able to travel from the eight countries mentioned above.

“The policy was implemented with great caution in light of a new variant of Covid-19 circulating in southern Africa. Our scientists and public health officials are working quickly and studying this variant. President Joe Biden promised to take all necessary steps to keep Americans safe and defeat the pandemic, and this was a step recommended by the United States government medical experts and the Covid-19 Response Team.?

WHO revealed that Omicron is concerning

This Friday the WHO revealed that the evidence they have shows that the Omicron variant It implies a greater risk of reinfection, although so far it has not issued recommendations on travel limitations or other preventive health measures. However, the US is not the only one to issue restrictions, they also did United Kingdom and the European Union.

Why did they name it Omicron? As with the previous variants, the Who baptized this one for him alphabet Greek; It must be remembered that another of the variants that put the world on alert is the Delta. The last variant has a denomination to B.1.1.529.

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

The WHO itself accepted that it has little data on the Omicron variant, what they did explain is that Covid-19 has around 30 mutations of the original strain that was detected in 2019 in Wuhan, a Chinese city.

“What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations, and the concern is that when there are so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves,” he said.

Does the vaccine against COVID-19 will protect you from Omicron variant? According to experts from the who, it could take weeks for them to determine whether or not this variant might have armor of the inoculation they do around the world. During the last hours several countries began to suspend flights with the southern area of African continent.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs