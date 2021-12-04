A new study of South Africa suggests that the new omicron variant might be more prone to lead to reinfection by COVID–19 that the variants above, although more is needed investigation.

The study, which is not peer-reviewed, found that in November, there was an increase in the rate of reinfections observed within three months of a primary infection, compared to previous surges driven by variants delta and beta.

The researchers, who reviewed the records of more than 2.7 million people in South Africa with COVID-19 infections in 2020 and 2021, assumed that many cases in November were caused by omicron, despite the first cases of the variant they were not detected there until the end of November.

The vaccination status of individuals with suspected reinfections was unknown in the study, so it is not clear whether they had immunity against previous infection or vaccination.

The United States already sees progress of Omicron

California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maryland, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania all have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 of the Omicron variant.

The Philadelphia Department of Health announced Friday that a man in his 30s tested positive for the Omicron variant.

“A new variant, especially one that may be more transmittable, means we have to be vigilant in taking steps to protect ourselves and everyone around us. I know this news is especially daunting as we enter the holiday season, but we can get through this together, “Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

Missouri also announced Friday the first case of Omicron variant status in a St. Louis city resident who had a recent history of domestic travel.

And in Maryland, health officials confirmed Friday that three cases of the Omicron variant had been discovered in the Baltimore area.

Two cases in Maryland involved people from the same household, one of whom was vaccinated and had recently traveled to South Africa. The other individual was not vaccinated.

A third unrelated case involves a vaccinated individual with no known recent travel history. None of the three people have required hospitalization.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE