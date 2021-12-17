The omicron variant of the covid-19 infects and multiplies 70 times faster in human bronchi than the delta and the original virus of the SARS-CoV-2, as revealed by an investigation by scientists from the Hong Kong University (China).

According to experts, the finding may explain why the omicron can transmit faster than previous variants. 24 hours after infection, the new variant replicated about 70 times more than the delta and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the study.

The study, which is currently under review by other scientists, also showed that the infection caused by the new variant is significantly less than that of the original, which may be an indicator of less severity of the disease.

However, Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wai, a researcher at the Center for Immunology and Infection of the Science and Technology Park from Hong Kong, explained that “the severity of disease in humans is determined not only by virus replication, but also by the host’s immune response to infection.”

“By infecting many more people, a highly infectious virus can cause more serious illness and death, even though the virus itself is less pathogenic.” “Therefore, along with our recent studies showing that the omicron variant may partially escape the immunity of vaccines and previous infection, the global threat of the omicron variant is likely to be very significant,” he concluded.

How was the discovery made?

Dr. Chan and John Nicholls, Professor of the Pathology Department from the University of Hong Kong, applied a method his team has used since 2007 to investigate many emerging infections, such as bird flu and the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS).

Now this technique has been used to understand why the omicron variant may differ from other SARS-CoV-2 variants in terms of disease transmission and severity.

This method uses the lung tissue removed to treat the lung to investigate respiratory diseases. The team of scientists successfully isolated the omicron variant and used this experimental model to compare its infection with that of the original 2020 coronavirus and with the delta variant.

