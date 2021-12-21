The United States is under increasing pressure after the new increase in Covid-19 cases due to the variant omicron, and now the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Francis collins, foresees that the country could see up to a million new cases per day.

The Collins forecast occurs when the variant omicron, highly contagious, spreads like wildfire throughout the country and the variant delta continues to make masses of people sick before winter break.

Related news

The confirmed cases of omicron reached 830 As of Saturday morning, a 50% increase from Friday, and the variance has been detected in nearly every state.

During the week ending December 18, 127,692 overall cases on average across the United StatesBut Collins warned that the number could rise dramatically, plunging the country back into an indeterminate period of restrictions, further hitting the economy.

PHOTO: AP

One million cases a day

The prestigious geneticist indicated to NPR that at this moment “we can’t afford to let our guard down”, in the face of omicron threats.

“Even if (the variant) has a somewhat lower risk of severity, we could have a million cases a day if we’re not really looking at all those mitigation strategies.”

On average, 1,290 people have died daily from the virus during the last week. In total, Covid-19 has killed more than 800,000 Americans since the pandemic began and more than 50.7 million people have contracted the virus.

Since the beginning of December, both the cases such as deaths from Covid-19 in the country have increased about 50% and the number of hospitalized patients increased by 26%, according to a tally of ..

Collins said that if Americans don’t take all possible precautions, the numbers could get disproportionately worse.

“I know people are tired of this. I am tired too, believe me. But the virus does not tire of us. It is having a lot of fun changing its shape every two months, creating new variants and discovering ways to be even more contagious.” said the expert.

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech Tuesday on the new variant and his plans to combat it, underscoring his message to Americans to get vaccinated and receive the booster if eligible.

Follow Herald USA in Google news, do CLICK HERE

CRS