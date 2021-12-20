12/20/2021 at 07:33 CET

On a journey in which they were three games postponed due to the absence of players, under the protocol against covid-19, the Phoenix Suns continued their high level of play, DeMar DeRozan proved he can beat the “King & rdquor; LeBron James and the Minnesota Timberwolves smiled again.

The suspended matches were Cleveland Cavaliers against Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets against Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans against Philadelphia 76ers.

Suns 137- Hornets 106

The Phoenix Suns do not give a step in their position of leader of victories in the NBA and this Sunday they passed the Charlotte Hornets, 137-106, to maintain their supremacy in the league.

In a distributed offensive, in which nine of his players scored at least 11 points Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges added 16 points each, while Deandre Ayton had a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds to aid the Suns’ success.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul added 14 points and nine assists in his work this Sunday, for the NBA West champions.

Miles Bridges showed his face for the Hornets, achieving 26 points, in a meeting where LaMelo Ball finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Bulls 115-110 Lakers

LeBron James once again showed his great power on the court, but could not prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from being defeated against DeMar DeRozan and Chicago Bulls by 115-110, this Sunday in the NBA.

James, he was playing without the presence of Anthony Davis, who will be away for several weeks, scored 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and handed out six touchdown passes in his attempt to lead the Lakers to victory.

Point guard russell Westbrook accompanied James on this journey, scoring 20 points, with nine rebounds and eight assists.

DeMar DeRozan was the heart of the attack of one of the teams that has been hit the hardest by Covid-19 this season, scoring 38 points, with a balance of 12-24 from the field and 16-17 from free throws, in addition to registering six assists.

Nikola Vucevic complemented the attack of the winners, with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Timberwolves 111- Mavericks 105

The Dominican-American center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points, He grabbed seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves’ fifth straight victory as they beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-105.

D’Angelo Russell accompanied him on the attack, concluding the meeting with 18 units, which he backed with four baskets from three-point distance.

The Mavericks played their fourth game without their star, Slovenian Luka Doncic. The former Real Madrid player in Spain has been offside suffering from a left ankle injury.

As has become a custom, when Doncic has been out of the game, Tim Hardaway Jr. has stepped forward to lead the Dallas attack, registering 28 points, when shooting 10-19 from the field, including four shots of 13 that he made from the three-point line.

Kings 121 – Spurs 114

Sacramento Kings had three players with more than 20 points and in this way they achieved a 121-114 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Buddy Hield led the team, scoring the highest total points in the match, with 29, being backed by a double-double from Tyrese Haliburton, who left the game with 27 points and 11 assists.

Damian Jones, with 23 points, was the third weapon used by the Kings in their offense.

Dejounte Murray with 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Keldon Johnson with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, were the main men in the game for the San Antonio team.

Grizzlies 100 – Trail Blazer 105

Damian Lillard was again the point man for the Portland Trail Blazers, who this Sunday halted the Memphis Grizzlies’ winning streak by five, whom they beat by 100-105, in the NBA.

Lillard scored 32 points, dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds to lead Portland’s attack.

Norman Powell made five three-point shots and credited 28 points. to accompany the veteran point guard in the attack, for the winners.

The Grizzlies, who had been out the door in their past five games, couldn’t make it this Sunday, despite the great offensive work from Dillon Brooks, who finished with 37 points.

Pistons 100 – Heat 90

Saddiq Bey scored 26 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a victory for 100-90 against the Miami Heat and with it they stopped in 14 their string of consecutive defeats.

Bey made seven of his 13 field shots, including three of the six shots he took from three-point range and nine of his 10 free throws for the Pistons to avoid setting a new record for losses in a season.

The veteran base Kyle Lowry, scored 19 units and distributed 10 assists, to conclude with a double-double, for be the mainstay of the Heat’s attack.

Duncan Robinson had a game to forget, failing nine of his 11 field attempts, including eight of the 10 he took from 3-point distance, to culminate with six goals in more than 33 minutes of action.

1- Brooklyn Nets (21-9)

2- Chicago Bulls (18-10)

3- Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12)

4- Milwaukee Bucks (19-13)

5- Miami Heat (18-13)

6- Washington Wizards (16-15)

7- Boston Celtics (15-15)

8- Philadelphia 76ers (15-15)

9- Charlotte Hornets (16-16)

10-Toronto Raptors (14-15)

11- Atlanta Hawks (14-15)

12- New York Knicks (13-17)

13- Indiana Pacers (13-18)

14- Orlando Magic 6-25

15- Detroit Pistons 5-24

WEST CONFERENCE:

1.- Phoenix Suns (24-5).

2.- Golden State Warriors (24-6)

3.- Utah Jazz (20-9).

4.- Memphis Grizzlies (19-12).

5.- LA Clippers (16-14).

6.- Denver Nuggets (15-14).

7.- Los Angeles Lakers (16-15).

8.- Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15).

9.- Dallas Mavericks (14-15).

10.- Sacramento Kings (13-18).

11.- Portland Trail Blazers (13-18).

12.- San Antonio Spurs (11-18).

13.- Houston Rockets (10-20).

14.- New Orleans Pelicans (10-21).

15.- Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19).