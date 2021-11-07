PRESS SPECIAL EVENTS ROCKY

The deaf-mute fighter from the Mexican municipality of Jiquipilco Gerardo “La Sombra” Castillo won by effective knockout in three rounds of Rodrigo Rodríguez, from Coahuila, on Friday night at the Solidaridad Sports Center, located next to Deportivo Helios de la Frontera. Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila.

In what was the main battle of the international billboard, which offered Rocky Special Events (EER), led by Héctor Sánchez, in co-promotion R-33 Promotions (Vicente Ruiz), with the support of the municipal presidency, through The Sports Coordination, Gerardo Castillo came out to impose his conditions by keeping Rodrigo Rodríguez at bay, connecting precise and effective combinations to the body and face of his opponent, who was decreasing his resistance to subdue him and put him out of combat a moment before ring the bell that announced the end of the third episode, of a brawl agreed to eight within the bantamweight scale.

ALEXIS CAMACHO KNOCKED OUT IN THREE

Regiomontano Alexis Camacho technically knocked out Josué Salas from Coahuila in three episodes, when the timer registered 1:33 minutes in that chapter, in a combat agreed to eight turns at 75,000 kilograms.

CD WOOD PRIDE

The pride of Ciudad Madera, Chihuahua, Carlos Vargas defeated by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55 and 59-55), Daniel Tovar from Saltillo, six rounds at featherweight.

CUBAN GIANT

The Cuban giant Dariel Duquezne obtained a devastating victory over the Tamaulipas Cristian Martinez, whom he effectively knocked out at 1:17 minutes of the first round, in a combat agreed to six episodes at heavyweight.

INTERNATIONAL COURT COMBATS

The American John Torres took 1:33 minutes to put the Gomezpalatino Gerardo Ramírez out of circulation, in a lawsuit agreed to rounds at cruiserweight.

The Houston, Texas native, Rudy Silva dispatched Galvin Torres (Gómez Palacio) in just 1:11 minutes of the first lap, four rounds in 61,000 kilograms.

American Ram Gandara beat Gomez-Palatino Carlos Hernandez by effective knockout at 2:14 minutes of the first round, four episodes at super bantamweight.

Luis “Lobito” Ruiz Salas prevailed by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36 and 40-36), to Iván “Takeshy” Nájera, four episodes in featherweight.

At the beginning of the hostilities, the Texan Carlos Nava immediately finished with his opponent in turn, the Gomezpalatino Roberto Santacruz, whom he knocked out in just 27 seconds of the first round of four in which the battle in super lightweight was agreed.