DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, is preparing for a great boxing evening that will take place on December 3 in Bilbao, in the incomparable setting of the Bilbao Arena. An appointment that will have the Basque boxer as the main protagonist Kerman Lejarraga, who returns home to put into play his European super welterweight title obtained in Barcelona just a few weeks ago. His rival will be the British Jack flatley, in an evening that will feature other interesting fights and that can be followed live and on demand on DAZN.

The Bilbao Kerman ‘Revolver’ Lejarraga (33-2, 25 KO) returns to his hometown on December 3 and does it in style. The Spanish boxer won the title of European champion of his weight in Barcelona against Dylan charrat, after an accidental head butt brought the fight to a halt in round 10.

Now he puts his continental scepter into play against the former English champion Jack ‘Quiet Storm’ Flatley (17-1, 4KOs) who faces the greatest test of his career in a Bilbao Arena that is already preparing for this stellar duel. The British super welterweight racks up an exceptional 17-win streak on his way to this chance to fight for the European title.

“It’s great to see the boxers return to their hometown on December 3 to headline a card for what will be a great night of boxing.”says Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith.

“The duel between Lejarraga and Flatley will be relentless and we will also have another fight for the national title and with boxers of the stature of Campbell Hatton, Carmona and Alonso willing to give everything in their respective categories”.

A luxury poster for a high-level evening

Damien Biacho (11-0, 2 KO) will face Guillermo Rivero (8-0-1, 1 KO) for the Spanish super middleweight title, a fundamental step in their careers. For its part, the Spanish lightweight Samuel Carmona (5-0, 3 KO) fights again in 2021 after a unanimous decision win against Nicaraguan Joel Sánchez in July of this year.

While, Campbell hatton returns to the ring after his victory over Sonny Martinez in the evening in which they shared the bill with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, and Jonathan Alonso (20-1, 7 KOs) will be looking to achieve his third win after suffering his first professional loss in 2019.