LOS ANGELES (November 15, 2021) – The unbeaten five-time world champion and boxing’s most unmissable attraction today, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, was with powerful Mexican boxer Isaac “Pitbull ” Cruz throbbing what will be his fight for the WBA Lightweight Champion belt during a virtual press conference this Monday on the eve of their contest on Sunday, December 5, live on SHOWTIME PPV from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event .

This will be the third time in a row that Davis will headline a pay-per-view attraction and will be measured against the No. 2 contender in the IBF ranking in Cruz, the boxer from Mexico City is nicknamed ‘Pitbull’ for his tough and aggressive fighting style.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now through AXS.com.

Here’s what the press conference participants had to say on Monday:

GERVONTA DAVIS

“I am happy and excited to be where I am now. I’ve been working hard preparing for my new opponent. I know that Cruz will come ready to fight. The fans will be the real winners in this fight, as we are both prepared to face our best. I’m ready to put on a great show on December 5th.

“Anything can happen in boxing, so I try to stay focused. I am always ready to face any challenge.

“This fight is more interesting now, since we are both facets. This will be another exciting night for boxing and a great occasion for the fans. May the best win. We will both be in our best shape.

“(Cruz) can say that I still haven’t faced someone like him if he wants to, but he hasn’t faced someone like me either. I can box tactically and I can box aggressively. We’ll see what he says when I hit him in the face.

“You will see fireworks on December 5, I guarantee it. It will be unmissable. Don’t go looking for the popcorn or anything like that during the fight. This will be another tough challenge, but I’m cut out for it.

“You always have to adapt in boxing no matter what comes your way. I will adapt to Cruz. I am elucidating every day what Cruz is thinking of doing in this fight.

“Cruz has impressed me in his past fights. He arrives ready to win. It does not seek only to endure. He goes looking for what he wants and takes it. He is not an opponent that I can afford to underestimate. A win against him would be important to me.

“Training to face a lower rival is different. I generally face guys taller than me. It’s just another facet of adaptation. We are doing our best to figure out what he will do.

“December 5 will be the date of one of the best fights of the year, a fireworks show that is more an unmissable event than a boxing fight. Make sure to come see her.

“I am excited and grateful. I want to keep growing and improving as a fighter every day ”.

ISAAC CRUZ

“It will be a great fight. I am ready to surprise and show the world that I can put a new star in the pantheon of Mexican boxing champions.

“I’m ready to show off on December 5 at the STAPLES Center. When I got the call saying I would be fighting in the main event, I had several mixed feelings, but I am super motivated and ready to take advantage of this opportunity.

“I’m not going to be trusting at all, but Gervonta Davis has never fought someone of my style and characteristics. We’re working hard to make sure that style works perfectly on December 5th.

“The fans will be the real winners of the night … ‘Pitbull’ and ‘Tank’ will collide and the audience will be on the edge of their seats.

“I can guarantee you that I am hungry for glory and motivated to win this fight. I am fighting for my wife, for my son and to make my country proud. I know that my career will completely change for the better if I win this fight.

“The key to defeating Gervonta will be my ambition, wanting to take away his champion belt. Determination will be vital, and I will press him with my power. Once he feels it, I hope the fight turns in my favor.

“It is up to Gervonta to prove that he is a superstar in the ring. Defeating him is not an impossible mountain to climb, and dethroning him is not an impossible challenge.

“I always want to face the best, and Gervonta is one of them. I am training very hard to be up to the challenge ”.

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“This is an exciting encounter with the presence of the most exciting boxer on the planet. Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz. Cruz is one of the top 10 lightweight contenders with an aggressive style that will seek to dethrone ‘Tank’.

“Mexico has been flying high after the historic victory of an undisputed champion like Canelo Álvarez, and now Cruz has the opportunity to defeat ‘Tank’. Cruz has impressed me since he fought on Gervonta’s undercard last year against Diego Magdaleno. I was very impressed with his knockout and knew this opportunity could happen.

“’Tank’ is always ready, it stays in shape so you don’t have to get fit. There will be fireworks on December 5, and it will definitely end with someone knocked out.

“Cruz comes ready to fight. He was already fighting on this card from the beginning, so he cannot be considered a last minute replacement. ‘Tank’ will have to keep his guard up in every second of this fight, since Cruz puts pressure on you both mentally and physically ”.

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions

“This fight will be sensational on December 5. Los Angeles has been a great boxing venue for 100 years now. Mexican fighters come with pride, courage and desire to win. They refuse to be defeated. Cruz is a warrior with all the letters.

“STAPLES Center has a long tradition of attracting the best fights to Los Angeles. Gervonta Davis is a guarantee of emotions in the stadium. You will not want to miss the bombings of both fighters on December 5 “.

ABOUT DAVIS VS. CROSS

Davis vs. Cruz will see five-time world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis defend his WBA Lightweight Championship against powerful lightweight contender Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz live on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Tickets for this event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through AXS.com.

The undercard will also feature Sebastian "La Torre Infernal" Fundora taking on another undefeated opponent like Sergio Garcia in a WBC Super Welterweight World Title Elimination bout as the co-main event of the night. Additionally, potent middleweight contenders Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames face off in a 10-round battle, while top featherweight contender Eduardo Ramírez faces former title contender Miguel Marriaga in the inaugural contest of the pay- per-view.