Social networks have become the new favorite place for our children, which in our time would have been the fashionable place. Do we know what they do there, the dangers to which they expose themselves considering that the Internet is a window open to the world, without filters?

The teacher, blogger and author of the book “Social networks and minors. Practical Guide & rdquor; María Lázaro at our next event on November 13 at the Lope de Vega Theater (Madrid). We spoke with her to give us a preview of what she will tell in her presentation.

Do we parents really know what our children’s new favorite place is, social networks?I think that you cannot talk about fathers, mothers or families in general, as if it were a homogeneous group, because it is not like that. There are fathers and mothers who do not know what social networks their children are on, or what content their children consume or publish on social networks, because they perceive technology as a barrier to entry and access, or they consider that their children are “digital natives & rdquor; They already know everything and it is not necessary to supervise or accompany them, nor can they teach them anything, or they are simply not interested in social networks. There are also families that do get involved, explore social networks and mobile applications with their children, share ideas with them. And, above all, there are more and more families concerned about the impact and consequences of the use of social networks, especially in recent weeks, as a result of the Leaks from internal Facebook studies that indicate that social networks such as Instagram have a negative effect on the mental health of children and adolescents. In any case, I would recommend that parents open themselves a profile on social networks in which their children are, even if they do not intend to use it, even with a false name or photo, but in order to see and check first-hand what the dynamics are and what content is shared in it. And, also, that they are interested in the time their children spend on social networks and what they do in them, in order to get to know better, not only these technological platforms, but also their children, and guide them appropriately.

Teacher and blogger

What should concern us the most about what can be found there?Generally, What is most worrying are the inappropriate content that can circulate on social networks related to sexting, pornography, bullying and also with eating disorders or viral challenges dangerous to health. Also, the possibility that they contact strangers (usually adults) who pose as those who are not, and the online relationship leads to abuse of the minor. But also We should be concerned about how the information they receive through social networks can distort their perception of reality, Let us not forget that adolescents and young people are informed mainly through social networks, and that these tend to favor polarization and extremism. We should also be concerned that what they see on social networks makes them believe that the behavior and respect guidelines may be different in the online and offline environment, and that due to the fact that there is a screen in between, they can freely skip the rules of more basic coexistence.

We are doing our role well, are we educating them in responsible use?We tend to focus more on risk prevention than on education in positive and responsible use. We give more importance to alerting about possible damages than to enhancing the opportunities they can provide. We tend to prohibit or say what not to do, instead of guiding how to take advantage of them, for example, to enhance creativity. We take care more of controlling, instead of accompanying them and getting involved with our children in the activities they develop.Children have their first mobile phone at an earlier age, are they ready?Every child is different, there is no minimum age to use the mobile. What does not make sense is to give him a mobile phone thinking that because he already knows how to activate and press the keys and apps, he already knows how to use the mobile correctly. You have to agree with him some rules, reach a pact that includes, for example, that you can not download any app without asking permission, or open an account on a social network without the company of the parents, that the mobile is left out of the room when going to sleep and away from the table at meals, dinners and others, agree on times of use and what can or cannot be done with the mobile. The mobile phone should not be considered a reward or a punishment, it is necessary to make the child see that it is not a toy, that it is used for many things, not only to consume content passively, and that it is not theirs, because if they have a mobile, it is because there is an adult who has bought it and also pays the data rate or the Wi-Fi connection. On many occasions, those who are not prepared to have a mobile phone at an early age are not only their children, but also their parents.

We have to ensure the safety of our children, but how can we monitor what they do on the networks, on the Internet without falling into espionage?The foundation is trust. But for that, it is necessary to cultivate trust in all areas, not only online or on social networks, and from a very young age. And also respect. Let them know that we are not going to spy on them, but that if we ask them to show us what they are doing, posting or sending on social networks, they must show us. Let them also be clear that if they have a problem, they can ask us for help because we are not going to blame or scold them, but to really help.A few days ago, The Squid Game was news. Many parents complain that, although they are not allowed to see it at home, they see it outside. Do we really have control of the content that our children consume or, as they say, can not put doors to the field?It is very difficult to control the content that our children consume, because what they do not see at home, they can see on a friend’s, or with the friend’s mobile. For the same reason, tech parental controls are not the perfect solution – they can be bypassed. I think that more than forbidding them to see something, the important thing is to make them reflect on what they want to see, and why they want to see it. That they think and be aware of what messages these contents transmit to them, and why they should reject them. Awakening the critical thinking that is talked about so much, so that they begin to question the content they consume, instead of being passive spectators.