The best of the GoPro on the market has a quite considerable price reduction on Amazon, especially considering the short time it has been available.

For several years now, GoPro has had competition in the action camera sector, although obviously its models are still the ones that are most in demand, especially since they are always a step ahead of the rest, although that has a price, of course. .

Nevertheless, from time to time it is possible to buy a somewhat cheaper GoPro, even if it is the latest model. Now is one of those moments, and that is that Amazon has on offer the new GoPro Hero10 Black for 477 euros.

It is a high cost, but it is already going down. Right now they are 50 euros discount on its previous price, which is enough if we take into account that it has not been on sale for too long.

This action adventure camera can record 4K video in excellent definition, even on the move. It has stabilization and can stream in Full HD.

The fact that it is the latest model makes its features of a very high level, such as 4K video with stabilization, something important in a camera that is going to be used to record video on the bike, in nature or even diving, since can be submerged up to 10 meters without danger.

Reaches 120 frames per second even in 4KAlthough if you are willing to lower the fluency to 60fps, you can raise the resolution to 5K, a milestone.

By proxy, it can even broadcast live over the Internet via WiFi, and it also does so with a more than remarkable quality, at 1080p.

The software is not bad either. In its mobile app you can quickly edit your videos in a matter of seconds and upload them to social networks or video platforms.

Shipping is free, as it is in practically all orders of 29 euros or more to Amazon Spain, which also offers a well-deserved after-sales service. If you also have an Amazon Prime account, one of the many benefits it offers is express delivery, so by signing up for the trial month – if you haven’t already done so – you can receive your new GoPro in just 24 hours.

