Although at the moment everyone prefers an interview where Andrew Garfield confirms his participation in Spider-Man: No Road Home, the actor is promoting his latest film called Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93% It is a biographical story directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (the first time he is a director) and that is receiving excellent reviews from specialists, who genuinely believe that the protagonist could be nominated for different awards, including Best Actor at the Oscar. In addition to how emotional it was to bring the famous writer to life, Garfield also went through a terrible tragedy during the filming, but he himself has said that somehow all that pain ended up being helpful for his interpretation.

Months ago and before the film was released, Garfield revealed in an interview for The New York Times that his mother passed away at the beginning of the filming of this film and that made him think a lot about what death means, as well as the legacy. that a person leaves and the love that remains between those who are still alive. The actor joins this with the figure of Jonathan Larson, best known for creating the musical Rent. Larson was an ambitious and talented young man looking to make his way to Broadway. When his dream was about to be fulfilled with the premiere of RentLarson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 35.

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! It precisely talks about this process in which a young Larson, days after his 30th birthday, questions his future in the world of musicals, while observing how his friends and acquaintances live in New York, surviving with mediocre jobs and others dealing with the HIV epidemic that was going on then. The film is not just about finding a way to explore our talents; At bottom it is about the mortality of things and the importance of living, perspectives that served Garfield during his mourning process.

The actor is promoting the film and in an interview on The Late Show He was asked about the death of his mother and how work helps him get through a moment like this. Garfield, moved and crying, replied:

It is just something beautiful, it is all unexpressed love; you know, the duel that will stay with us until we leave because we didn’t have enough time with each other. It does not matter if someone reaches 60 or 99, so I hope that this pain stays with me because it is all the love that I did not have the opportunity to express to him, and I told him every day, we all told him that every day . She was the best of all of us.

The actor continued with the way in which he united in his head and his heart the legacy of Larson and that of his mother:

I was able to get into this in a way so that I could honor the incredible life of Jonathan Larson. He left very early, died at 35, on the night of Rent’s premiere on Broadway at the New York Theater Workshop, in a strange twist of fate. And this movie has to do with that, with this watch that we all have, that we all know, deep down, that life is sacred, that life is short, and that it is better to be here among us as much as possible, supporting each other. And I was able to sing Jonathan Larson’s unfinished song, at the same time that I was able to sing for my mom and her unfinished song.

The also protagonist of Social Network – 96% ended up explaining how grateful they felt for the opportunity:

And I feel indebted to Jon and to Lin-Manuel Miranda, and to anyone who helped me get to this place where I can honor the most beautiful person I’ve ever experienced in my life through my art and use it as a way to heal, use it as a way to stitch wounds. It is what we do. And Jonathan and my mom, they were both artists and they knew the power of art and they knew the power to leave the world in a more beautiful state than it was when they found it.

At the end of your answer, Andrew Garfield She appreciated the opportunity to explain how she felt about the connection between the film and the loss of her mother. Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! premiered on Netflix and has been generally well received by Larson-connoisseurs and musical fans as well. The film is technically an adaptation of the play of the same name that the writer made before finishing. Rent, which was the story that launched him to fame and won him many awards posthumously.

