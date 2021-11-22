An unexpected consequence of Brexit is that there are hardly any grandchildren in the UK and parents are beginning to resort to foul play

A woman holds a baby in Burnley, Lancashire.Hannah McKayReuters

Updated on Monday, 22 November 2021 – 02:49

Employment Shortages are also human: UK seeks two million workers

The rebellious children of London are in luck. Thanks to the Brexit migration network that now covers the skies of the United Kingdom, the Mary Poppins of the European Union will no longer be able to fly with their umbrellas. No more doing chores, no more singing every second of the day. Without them, yes, what in the United Kingdom already classifies as the Nanny Wars has been unleashed, a desperate, expensive and sometimes dirty race, to try to get a babysitter at any cost. Exorbitant salaries, extras that can include everything from trips to California to luxury weekend residences and the constant sense of mistrust that, at any moment, a more affluent family may arrive to take it from you.

“The parents I work for have already warned me that these things are happening. In fact, when a family asks me to take care of their children in a timely manner, before talking to me they contact the mother I work with. so that they do not think that they are trying to ‘steal’ me “, he explains to EL MUNDO Laura Sanz, a professional nursemaid for three years in the British capital.

“There are people who are playing very dirty,” he assures Lucy Challenger, director of the nanny agency Polo and Tweed. “I know a family who, during a dinner with some friends at their house, raised their babysitter. Seeing how good she was, they discreetly asked her for the number and offered her 84,000 euros a year and a Range Rover as a contract bonus as long as I worked for them. “

It is not the only one. In The Telegraph, for example, they tell the story of a mother who approached another babysitter in a ball park to offer her a raise of 30,000 euros a year and a Mini electric. Another who, when he saw the nanny of some of his friends sad, offered to stay with her, let her vent and end by telling her that perhaps she would be happier taking care of her children. “You have to be a very good person if you want them to work for you, there has been no better professional time to be a nanny than this,” says Challenger.

“I know I can earn more in other families because they are offering a fortune, but the mother I work for is literally like a mother to me here in London,” says Laura, who takes care of two girls aged three and seven. years in Notting Hill. “There are mothers who don’t even look at you, don’t talk to you, it’s as if you don’t exist. Others who ask you to clean or cook. My family isn’t like that, I just take care of the children. That is worth more than what they can pay you. “.

But it is that what they can get to pay them is a lot. According to industry estimates, the wages that nieces are eligible for in London right now range between 54,000 and 120,000 euros per year Not counting the extras, which in addition to the ‘company cars’ can be gym subscriptions, tanning sessions, luxury weekend houses or, outright, an apartment in Chelsea to avoid having to pay the expensive rents in London, where in that area they can exceed 2,000 euros per month.

“The family I work for has proposed that this winter I go skiing to Italy with them and that in the summer we go to California. It’s work, they pay me, but come on, I’m delighted! I’ve only been with this for a month but I’ve come to think if this is really a job, “he explains to EL MUNDO Martina palazzi, a 22-year-old babysitter and singing student at the Institute of Contemporary Music and Performance in London. “No matter how much money they offer me, I am focused right now on my musical training, they pay me well for what I do and they give me the possibility of being flexible with the schedules, so I do not consider it as something I want to dedicate myself fully” .

Brexit and pandemic, the perfect storm

According to figures from the nanniesChildcare.co.uk job portal, there are currently 20% fewer grandchildren looking for work than last year and wages have grown by 30% on average.

The reason for this inflation is explained by the two keywords of recent years: Brexit and pandemic. With the onset of the coronavirus, many parents decided that since they worked from home, they did not need to pay for a babysitter to cover the eight-hour shifts for which they are normally hired. Among those who lost their jobs and those who decided to return to their countries of origin to pass the successive confinements, the bag of workers ran out in a country whose childcare sector is the third most expensive in the world.

The problem is that now, with the new immigration policy after leaving the European Union, the nieces can only enter the UK if they have settled status; that is, if they previously lived in the country, or if they arrive with a job offer of more than 30,000 euros per year, a circumstance for which the sector is not yet fully adapted not so much by salary as by the international recruitment network. Many of those from other parts of the world, such as Australia, New Zealand, the United States or South America, have had, and continue to have, difficulties in being able to travel to the United Kingdom due to restrictions resulting from the pandemic.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more