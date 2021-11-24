11/24/2021 at 21:00 CET

SF

Real Sociedad visit Monaco with the intention of taking the three points to achieve the leadership and have options on the last day of being the first of a group to be defined, in which they could occupy any of the four positions at the end.

The Monegasque team is leader with eight points, two more than the Donostiarras and three on a PSV Eindhoven that will be the last rival for the team of Imanol Sheriff, so that everything that is not a triumph in the capital of the Principality will greatly complicate the ‘txuri urdin’ dream of leading a very demanding group.

The setback at the Reale Arena on the last match day when they drew against bottom sturm Graz, who only has that point in the locker, could take its toll on a Real that has lost some gas in recent games but is capable of adding more that the tie in the Monegasque city.

With Oyarzabal

SheriffAfter the tough game against Valencia, which resulted in an expulsion and 11 cards, he has no more injuries than he already had before this game and, for this reason, he will be able to oppose a very reliable team in Monaco in which Mikel OyarzabalAfter his minutes of shooting on the last day, he can already start and help his team from minute one.

For its part, the team that leads Niko Kovac It does so in the midst of a losing streak of results, since the victory eludes them in the last four games and it has been a month since its players celebrated a triumph. Arrives without Diatta but get back to Badiashile already Golovin for the cause.

Probable lineups

Monaco: Nübel; Sidibé, Maripan, Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Fofana, Tchouaméni; Golovin, Voland, Diop; Ben Yedder.

Real society: Remiro; Zaldua, Aritz, Le Normand, Muñoz; Zubimendi, Silva, Merino; Isak, Oyarzabal, Januzaj.

Referee: Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia)

Stadium: Stade Luis II.

Hour: 21.00 H.