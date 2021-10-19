On the Road – Truck Simulator the November 11th to Spanish stores in a physical edition for Playstation 5. From 18 tons to Gigaliner, this video game offers everything a trucker could wish for.

In this realistic truck driver simulator, you will find more than 6500 km of motorways and country roads at your disposal, including numerous faithfully recreated motorway interchanges. Get behind the wheel of a MAN TGX or Scania R Series and discover more than 15 German cities like Hamburg, Bremen, Cologne, Hannover and Berlin, with unique road designs and views. In addition, there are many points of interest waiting to be discovered along your travels.

Thanks to the cooperation with MAN and Scania, the trucks behave very realistically, including the automatic transmissions, retarder / intarder and assistance systems. From compact cabs to semi-trailers and even gigaliners, you will have the right cargo volume available for every delivery order.

On The Road also has an inexpensive system. Creates your own company and hire drivers so you can accept more orders. Plan your routes in the most efficient way possible, but you should also be aware of the mandatory rest times.

Get moving, the roads of Germany are waiting for you!

Game world features: About 6000 km of motorway and 600 km of national road, at 1:10 scale Numerous detailed models of motorway interchanges 16 cities, some of them with unique road designs (for example roundabouts or bridges) • Numerous POIs in cities and near motorways and rural roads All major waterways Terrain based on real satellite data Vehicle characteristics: Scania and MAN licensed vehicles: MAN TGX (2016) as 4 × 2 semi-trailer, 4 box 2 × 2 and 6 × 2 box Scania R Series (2013) also as 4 × 2 semi-trailer, 4 × 2 box and 6 × 2 box Trailer: box semi-trailer, tandem, bolter and Gigaliner (dolly + semi-trailer) Trailers, semi-trailers, Gigaliner Automatic transmission Retarder / Intarder Driver card Solo rides Game features: Own economic system Set up your own company Complex route planning with combined routes and rest times Buy trucks and trailers Hire drivers Exit at any time (refuel, rest and update freight documents)