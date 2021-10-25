The Venezuelan player, Pablo Sandoval, on a day like today but in 2012, entered the history of the World Series, after hitting three home runs in a single game in this instance of a season of Major League Baseball – MLB.

It was on October 24, but from the year 2012, when “Kung Fu Panda” wrote his name in the fall classic of the Major Leagues, demonstrating his great power at bat where he hit three home runs in the first game of the World Series of that anus.

During the development of the first game of the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers, the Creole player made an extraordinary presentation to guide his team to victory and later to hang with the title of MLB champions.

Here is the memory:

9 years ago, Pablo Sandoval became the 4th player in the history of #LasMayores to hit 3 home runs in a #WorldSeries. 🇻🇪 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/RnWd1K3dAv – LasMayores (@LasMayores) October 24, 2021

It was in the same first episode when Sandoval started with his great night punishing Justin Verlander’s sends, in the third inning again the Tigers right-hander suffered the power of the Venezuelan with his second homer of the night and his third hit from four corners. It was against the Dominican Al Albuquerque.

With these three full-turn hits, Pablo Sandoval became the fourth player in the history of the World Series to connect this amount of hits of such magnitude, joining a select group of players who have achieved it, as is the case with Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson, and Albert Pujols.

2012 World Series MVP

Pablo Sandoval, was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of that World Series and the first to be of Venezuelan nationality to obtain such recognition, not only the three homers were the ones that catapulted him to hang this achievement, but his performance throughout all the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Sandoval’s numbers in the 2012 World Series

“Kung Fu Panda” visited the plate 16 times throughout the World Series, where he had eight hits, of which one was a double, drove in four runs, scored three, received a walk, only two strikeouts and how to forget all three full-lap hits to leave an incredible 2012 World Series batting average of .500.

Curious fact

This fall classic was particular because there were 9 Venezuelan players who saw action in the World Series, five from the San Francisco Giants and four from the Detriot Tigers.

San Francisco Giants:

Pablo Sandoval Gregor Blanco Marco Scutaro José Mijares Héctor Sánchez

Detroit Tigers: