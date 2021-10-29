10/29/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

The two really know, admire and appreciate each other. They both experienced a very special Olympic Games in Tokyo, exciting and hard at the same time. Both are references for many girls and adults who see in them an example of empowerment and improvement. Ona Carbonell and Carla Suárez they breathe effort and inspire a model of woman. Together they know they are stronger and so they told each other in the I Woman Sport Awards in which much more was recognized than talent and medals. “How are you, Carla? Everything’s fine? Me, with a fever that the child has infected me. You know: land in the nursery and get it all & rdquor ;. “Very well! With my suitcases ready, I’m going to compete in Prague & rdquor ;.

On stage, with his awards in hand and the cameras focused on them, it was like being at the Oscars. With heels in hand and jacket on shoulders, they were two colleagues, two athletes with a much less glamorous day-to-day. Carla Suarez you know well what it is like to spend days almost unable to get out of bed due to the effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Overcoming Hodgkin lymphoma has been his toughest game and, at the same time, his most recognized. “I feel recovered because my body has already adapted better to the day to day,” explains the tennis player. The Tokyo experience was very good and fun, but very hard at the same time. The day of the defeat was painful because many things came together: my last Games, my last game with Garbiñe and because we had the illusion of coming home with a & rdquor; medal. Now he wants to “live more in the present, spend as much time as possible with my family, partner and friends and give visibility to those who fight against cancer and researchers, who need means”. Ona Carbonell it continues between diapers and swimsuits, between motherhood and elite sport. “It is very difficult to return to competition after being a mother. The logistics are complicated and exhausting & rdquor ;, he regrets. But there you have what he considers “my best medal: my family & rdquor; and will “continue fighting to give visibility to these situations and that athletes can make a decision without fearing for their careers & rdquor ;.

