Ona Carbonell it is synonymous with success through effort and discipline. Values ​​that have served him to become the undisputed star of Spanish synchronized swimming and reach the record of 23 medals in World Cups and a total of 37 if we also count European and Olympic Games. But its commitment to women’s sport goes further and Ona has shown it by returning to competition a year after being a mother. To do this, she had to resume training just a month and a half after giving birth and alternate her activity in the pool with her new facet, managing to breastfeed her baby until restrictions due to the pandemic prevented her from flying to Tokyo. with the.

The Woman in Sport award recognizes women who, like Ona Carbonell, believe in women’s sport and vindicate it in their daily struggle. For her, her best reward is her little one Kai.

In the summer of 2019, the Catalan swimmer decided to take a hiatus from her brilliant career to fulfill her dream of being a mother. The pandemic delayed the Tokyo Olympics and changed her plans: Ona returned to the water sooner than she had imagined. He applied the methodology and discipline learned in the ‘synchro’ to become a ‘supermamá ‘expert, capable of qualifying the Spanish team for Tokyo without neglecting her son’s attention, even at the cost of wearing dark circles due to lack of sleep.

Ona Carbonell, who since the age of 14 has been part of the national team, is at 30, a whole example of sacrifice and humanity in a feminine key.

The disgust of tokyo

So when bureaucracy and obstacles prevented her from continuing to breastfeed Kai during the Games, he did not hesitate to publicly express his displeasure. A gesture to raise awareness of the importance of facilitating the conciliation between motherhood and sports or in any other workplace. “It is very difficult for an elite athlete to resume her career after being a mother. The logistics are complicated and exhausting & rdquor ;, he emphasizes Ona, who has been able to with everything. As usual.

“The best medal has been the family”

Ona Carbonell acknowledged that, after having won so many medals and in so many international competitions, “the best medal has been my family”, said the swimmer, after receiving the award from the hands of Aitor Moll, CEO of Prensa Ibérica and Alfred Bustillo, director of sponsorships at Caixabank.

“Putting it all together is extremely difficult,” Carbonell said. “Let’s hope that everything changes. In the last Games, 49% were women and we are on the path of parity. In the motherhood stage there is still a long way to go, but the more women make it visible, the more opportunities there will be in the future , and make a decision without fear for your career is important, “said the Catalan athletes.

Carbonell stressed that “values ​​are very important, that above all that boys and girls practice sports is a life race, sacrifice, effort, teamwork, humility … sport is health and we still have a long way to go & rdquor;, he concluded.